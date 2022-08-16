WoW to introduce separate Trade chat window for boosting services

The World of Warcraft development team is adding another edition of the game’s Trade chat window this week with the launch of Patch 9.2.7.

When Patch 9.2.7 goes live later today, Trade chat will be separated into two windows, with the traditional edition of the chat window still existing for players to sell goods, items, and crafting materials. A new chat window called “Trade (Services)” will exist solely for players to sell services such as carries through dungeons, raids, and the PvP ladder.

Players who have leveled up their professions are still welcome to advertise their crafting and creating services in the already-existing version of Trade chat, according to Blizzard.

The Trade (Services) channel will go live alongside a change that makes certain items listed on the game’s Auction House region-wide as opposed to restricted to one server. In Patch 9.2.7, gems, flasks, herbs, food, and other items considered “commodities” will be able to be bought and sold on a region-wide basis. Throughout WoW’s history, these items were only able to be traded on specific servers’ versions of the Auction House.

With the launch of the Trade (Services) channel, players should expect to abide by a new policy that treats gold-based boosting services that are advertised outside of the new channel as spam. “Any boosting, carrying, or other similar services offered for gold that’s advertised outside of the Trade (Services) chat channel will be considered spam and the proper actions will be taken,” Blizzard advised in its developer update earlier today.

WoW Patch 9.2.7 is set to go live when servers reset following weekly maintenance around the world. North American players should expect to see the patch later today, while European players will receive the changes on Wednesday, Aug. 17.