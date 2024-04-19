WoW The War Within has some of the best armor sets I’ve ever seen in an MMO

World of Warcraft’s art team usually does a stellar job, but in The War Within, it looks like they’ve really knocked it out of the park. On April 18, players discovered new armor sets on the PTR for WoW’s next expansion, and the community is beyond impressed.

“Holy. Fucking. Shit” is what the top comment says on a Reddit post revealing The War Within’s green plate set. This isn’t even tier gear—it’s leveling armor. In my opinion, it looks better than any basic armor set we’ve seen in WoW, and even better than most tier sets. It’s expertly modeled with intricate details and gold adornments that’ll really bring a stalwart Warrior or Paladin to life, and I couldn’t have asked for more.

The green cloth set is similarly impressive, with a baffling amount of detail and doodads, including a leatherbound tome attached to the belt, a tabard covered in scripture, and baggy pants. Long gone are the days of spray-on armor that unnaturally binds to your character model. The War Within’s armor sets are the real deal, and I’ve never seen armor like this in an MMO before.

It doesn’t stop there—WoW players posted a few tier sets on Reddit as well, and the Druid set is absolutely astonishing. On the Reddit post, also shared on April 18, the top commenter says: “Why do I feel like I want to start playing feral Druid?” I can’t help but agree—Druid was always one of my favorite classes, but I always felt like the armor sets were better suited to Balance or Resto.

The War Within’s season one Druid tier set looks incredible, with claws, talons, fur, and even a panther’s head on the right shoulder. With details like this, I can’t wait to see what the rest of the classes’ tier sets look like.

These sets are a substantial improvement over Dragonflight and Shadowlands, where tier sets were aesthetically matched to the expansion and raids’ themes rather than the classes themselves. Things definitely improved toward the end of Dragonflight, as the season three armor sets were particularly gorgeous—but The War Within’s armor sets look like a stark departure from the lackluster sets of past expansions, and I couldn’t be happier.

