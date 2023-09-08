All WoW Dragonflight season 3 tier sets and bonuses

World of Warcraft Dragonflight season three is coming to the live servers in winter 2023, right after the release of Patch 10.2. While the Guardians of the Dream patch has quite a lot of features to keep players busy with like the Emerald Dream zone and the Dream Wardens Renown, they’re more than eager to see the new sets and how their class will play in season three.

Tier sets in WoW are a special type of gear that not only increases your base stats but also gives you two different bonuses, depending on how many tier pieces you’re wearing. It’s not rare for tier set bonuses to be good that they change the way your class or spec is played. These tier set pieces will come from the new raid, Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope where players will go through eight different bosses to finally face off Fyrakk in a Dragonriding encounter.

Gere are all Dragonflight season three tier sets and their bonuses.

All WoW Dragonflight season three tier sets and bonuses

Death Knight

Season three tier sets for Death Knight (left), Shaman (center), and Demon Hunter (right). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood

(2) Set Bonus: Consuming a Bone Shield charge has a chance to cause your next Heart Strike to apply Ashen Decay, reducing damage dealt to you by 10 percent and increasing your damage dealt to afflicted targets by 20 percent for eight seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Soulreaper’s execute damage and Abomination Limb’s damage applies Ashen Decay to enemy targets, and Heart Strike and Blood Boil’s direct damage extends Ashen Decay by one second.

Frost

(2) Set Bonus: Chill Streak’s range is increased by four yards and can bounce off of you. Each time Chill Streak bounces off an enemy your damage is increased by four percent for 10 seconds, stacking up to five times.

(4) Set Bonus: Chill Streak can bounce two additional times and each time it bounces, you have a 40 percent chance to gain a Rune, reduce Chill Streak cooldown by five seconds, or reduce the cooldown of Empower Rune Weapon by 10 seconds.

Unholy

(2) Set Bonus: Set Bonus: Apocalypse summons an additional Magus of the Dead. Your Magus of the Dead Shadow Bolt now fires a volley of Shadow Bolt’s at up to four nearby enemies.

(4) Set Bonus: Set Bonus: Each Rune you spend increases the duration of your active Magus’ by 0.5 seconds and your Magus will now also cast Amplify Damage, increasing the damage you deal by five percent for 10 seconds.

Demon Hunter

Havoc

(2) Set Bonus: Each slash of Blade Dance has a 50 percent chance to Throw Glaive an enemy for 35 percent damage.

(4) Set Bonus: Throw Glaive reduces the remaining cooldown of The Hunt by 0.4 seconds, and The Hunt’s damage over time effect lasts four seconds longer.

Vengeance

(2) Set Bonus: Sigil of Flame’s periodic damage has a chance to flare up, shattering an additional Soul Fragment from a target and dealing additional damage. Each 40 Fury you spend reduces its cooldown by one second.

(4) Set Bonus: When you attack a target afflicted by Sigil of Flame, your damage and healing are increased by two percent and your maximum health is increased by two percent for eight seconds, stacking up to five times.

Druid

Balance

(2) Set Bonus: When Eclipse ends or when you enter combat, enter a Dreamstate, reducing the cast time of your next two Starfires or Wraths by 40 percent and increasing their damage by 60 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Starsurge or Starfall increase your current Eclipse’s Arcane or Nature damage bonus by an additional three percent, up to 15 percent.

Feral

(2) Set Bonus: Feral Frenzy grants Smoldering Frenzy, increasing all damage you deal by 20 percent for 8 seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Feral Frenzy’s cooldown is reduced by 15 seconds. During Smoldering Frenzy, enemies burn for 10 percent of damage you deal as Fire over 10 seconds.

Guardian

(2) Set Bonus: 20 percent of your damage and healing and 100 percent of the armor you gain during Rage of the Sleeper fuel the growth of Dream Thorns, which wreath you in their protection after Rage of the Sleeper expires, absorbing 10 percent of damage dealt to you while the thorns remain.

(4) Set Bonus: Each 40 Rage you spend while Rage of the Sleeper is active extends its duration by one second, up to five. Your Dream Thorns become Blazing Thorns, causing damage absorbed to be reflected at the attacker.

Restoration

(2) Set Bonus: You and your Grove Guardian’s Nourishes now heal two additional allies within 40 yards at 40 percent effectiveness.

(4) Set Bonus: Clearcasting now causes your Regrowth to also cast Nourish onto a nearby injured ally at 200 percent effectiveness, preferring those with your heal over time effects.

Evoker

Augmentation

(2) Set Bonus: Every third Prescience lasts 100 percent longer.

(4) Set Bonus: Casting Prescience enhances your next Eruption with smaller fissures for each Prescience you have active, each dealing 110 percent SP damage and extending Ebon Might by 0.2 seconds.

Devastation

(2) Set Bonus: While Dragonrage is active you gain Emerald Trance every six seconds, increasing your damage done by five percent, stacking up to five times.

(4) Set Bonus: When Dragonrage ends, Emerald Trance persists for five seconds per stack and grants you Essence Burst every five seconds.

Preservation

(2) Set Bonus: Empower spells cast Living Flame at enemies or allies struck at 40 percent effectiveness.

(4) Set Bonus: Living Flame has a chance to apply Echo at 100 percent effectiveness on allies healed, or a nearby ally who doesn’t already have Echo.

Hunter

Beast Mastery

(2) Set Bonus: Bestial Wrath summons a Dire Beast for 15 seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Dire Beasts now obey your Kill Command and can gain Beast Cleave.

Marksmanship

(2) Set Bonus: Rapid Fire launches a Volley at the target for two seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Legacy of the Windrunner now gives Volley a 15 percent chance to fire Wind Arrows at targets when dealing damage.

Survival

(2) Set Bonus: Fury of the Eagle increases you and your pet’s critical strike chance by 15 percent and critical damage dealt by 15 percent for 12 seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Fury of the Eagle throws a free Wildfire Bomb at your current target at 100 percent effectiveness, generates one charge of Wildfire Bomb, and increases the damage Wildfire Bomb deals to your primary target by 40 percent for 12 seconds.

Paladin

Holy

(2) Set Bonus: When Glimmer of Light dissipates or is refreshed, it creates a Holy Reverberation on its target to heal an ally or damage an enemy for over eight seconds. Multiple Holy Reverberations may overlap, up to three times.

(4) Set Bonus: The cooldown of Daybreak is reduced by 15 seconds.

Retribution

(2) Set Bonus: Expurgation lasts an additional four seconds and deals 50 percent increased damage. Casting Judgment or Divine Toll on a target with Expurgation causes Wrathful Sanction, dealing Holy damage to the target and resonating 20 percent of the Holy damage up to four nearby enemies.

(4) Set Bonus: Wrathful Sanction grants you Echoes of Wrath, causing your next Templar’s Verdict and Divine Storm to deal damage a second time at 50 percent effectiveness. This effect does not consume Judgment.

Protection

(2) Set Bonus: Judgment grants a stack of Sanctification, increasing your armor by one percent per stack. Upon reaching 10 stacks, your next cast of Consecration is empowered, increasing its damage and healing by 200 percent and its radius by 30 percent. Sanctification’s stacks are reset when your empowered Consecration ends.

(4) Set Bonus: While you are within an empowered Consecration, your abilities have a chance to deal 20 percent bonus damage or healing as Fire.

Mage

Season three tier sets for Paladin (left), Druid (center), and Mage (right). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arcane

(2) Set Bonus: Consuming Clearcasting increases spell damage by two percent for 15 seconds, stacking up to 10 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: After consuming Clearcasting six times, your next Arcane Missiles deals 75 percent increased damage and fires at up to enemies near your target.

Fire

(2) Set Bonus: When Pyroblast and Flamestrike critically strike you gain Searing Rage, increasing your critical strike damage by three percent for 12 seconds, stacking up to 15 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Activating Combustion increases the critical strike damage bonus of Searing Rage by 100 percent for 12 seconds.

Frost

(2) Set Bonus: Glacial Spike damage increased by 10 percent and it explodes when it Shatters a frozen target, dealing 20 percent of its damage dealt to nearby enemies. Deals reduced damage beyond eight targets.

(4) Set Bonus: Casting Glacial Spike has a 40 percent chance to trigger Brain Freeze.

Monk

Brewmaster

(2) Set Bonus: Breath of Fire deals 20 percent bonus damage as Shadowflame and causes you to heal for 50 percent of all Fire damage dealt.

(4) Set Bonus: Your attacks against targets afflicted by Breath of Fire have a chance to deal five percent extra damage as Shadowflame, and each Celestial Brew also grants a Stagger absorb equal to the amount of Shadowflame damage you have dealt, causing damage delayed by Stagger to instead be prevented.

Mistweaver

(2) Set Bonus: Renewing Mist and its jumps apply Chi Harmony, increasing its targets healing taken from you by 50 percent for eight seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: 15 percent of all healing you do to targets with Chi Harmony is stored and then dispersed evenly among your allies with Renewing Mist when Chi Harmony fades or is refreshed.

Windwalker

(2) Set Bonus: Melee attacks have a chance to make your next Spinning Crane Kick free. Free Spinning Crane Kicks grant Ebontoes, increasing the damage of your next Blackout Kick by 100 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Ebontoes empowered Blackout Kicks reduce the cooldown of Fists of Fury, Rising Sun Kick, Strike of the Windlord, and Whirling Dragon Punch by one second.

Priest

Discipline

(2) Set Bonus: Smite and Penance damage increased by 20 percent and Smite extends the duration of an active Atonement by two seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Smite has a 100 percent chance to cast an additional time during Shadow Covenant, dealing Shadow damage.

Holy

(2) Set Bonus: Holy Word: Serenity applies 14 seconds of Renew to its target. Holy Word: Sanctify applies five seconds of Renew to allies it heals.

(4) Set Bonus: Renew’s healing has a chance to cause your next Holy Word: Sanctify or Holy Word: Serenity to not consume a charge when cast and cost 50 percent less Mana, stacking up to two times.

Shadow

(2) Set Bonus: Shadow Word: Death triggers two additional times at 50 percent effectiveness. Triggers again one additional time at 50 percent effectiveness if Deathspeaker is active or your target is below 20 percent health.

(4) Set Bonus: Each time you take damage from Shadow Word: Death, gain a stack of Death’s Torment, increasing the initial damage of your next cast of Shadow Word: Pain by 250 percent or the damage of your next Shadow Crash by 50 percent, stacking up to 12 times.

Shaman

Elemental

(2) Set Bonus: Primordial Wave also casts an Elemental Blast at the target at 100 percent effectiveness, and grants you all three Elemental Blast bonus effects for 15.0 seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: For 10 seconds after using Primordial Wave, whenever you consume Lava Surge, your next Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning is instant cast and deals 25 percent increased damage.

Enhancement

(2) Set Bonus: Primordial Wave summons a Lightning Feral Spirit that increases your Nature damage dealt by 20 percent for 15 seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Summoning a Feral Spirit reduces the cooldown of Primordial Wave by seven seconds.

Restoration

(2) Set Bonus: Chain Heal, Healing Surge, and Healing Wave mark their initial target with a Tidal Reservoir, causing them to receive 15 percent of all Riptide healing you deal for 10 seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Riptide’s healing is increased by 15 percent. If Riptide is active on the same target as Tidal Reservoir, its heal over time effect has a 10 percent chance to create a new Riptide on a nearby ally.

Rogue

Assassination

(2) Set Bonus: Each 10 energy you spend grants Natureblight, granting one percent attack speed and one percent Nature damage for six seconds. Multiple instances of Natureblight may overlap, up to 15.

(4) Set Bonus: Envenom with Envenom active explodes, dealing Nature damage to all enemies within eight yards. Deals reduced damage beyond eight targets.

Outlaw

(2) Set Bonus: Sinister Strike has an additional 15 percent chance of striking an additional time.

(4) Set Bonus: Roll the Bones additionally refreshes a random Roll the Bones combat enhancement buff you currently possess for 40 seconds.

Subtlety

(2) Set Bonus: Using Eviscerate, Rupture, or Black Powder has a chance to summon a shadow clone to echo your finishing move for 50 percent additional Shadow damage.

(2) Set Bonus: Your shadow clones deal 10 percent increased damage with all attacks and grant you two combo points per clone when summoned.

Warlock

Season three tier sets for Warlock (left), Hunter (center), and Monk (right). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Affliction

(2) Set Bonus: Soul Rot deals 15 percent increased damage and lasts an additional four seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Soul Rot causes your next three casts of Malefic Rapture within 12 seconds to deal 50 percent increased damage and extend the duration of your Agony, Corruption, Unstable Affliction, Haunt, Vile Taint and Phantom Singularity by two seconds.

Demonology

(2) Set Bonus: Demonbolt now applies a Doom Brand that explodes after 20 seconds, dealing (79 percent Spell Power) Shadow damage to nearby enemies. Demonbolt and Hand of Gul’dan reduce the duration of the primary target’s Doom Brand by one second.

(4) Set Bonus: Hand of Gul’dan damage increased by 15 percent. When Doom Brand explodes, you have a chance to summon a Doomfiend that blasts your target for (81 percent Spell Power) Shadow damage every three seconds for 15 seconds.

Destruction

(2) Set Bonus: Immolate damage increased by 20 percent. Immolate periodic damage has a chance to grant a charge of Dimensional Rift.

(4) Set Bonus: Dimensional Rift can now summon a powerful Flame Rift which fires 20 Searing Bolts that deal (25 percent of Spell Power) Fire damage to its target and an additional (10 percent of Spell Power) Fire damage over 10 seconds to nearby enemies.

Warrior

Arms

(2) Set Bonus: Rend damage increased by 30 percent and has a chance to trigger Sudden Death.

(4) Set Bonus: Sudden Death also causes your next Execute to cut deeply, causing the target to bleed for 50 percent of the damage of the Execute and triggers a Thunder Clap that deals 100 percent additional damage.

Fury

(2) Set Bonus: Odyn’s Fury deals 50 percent increased damage and causes your next three Bloodthirsts to deal 150 percent additional damage and have 100 percent increased critical strike chance against its primary target.

(4) Set Bonus: Bloodthirst critical strikes reduce the cooldown of Odyn’s Fury by 2.5 seconds.

Protection

(2) Set Bonus: Spending Rage has a chance to cause your next Shield Slam to consume your bleeds on a target, instantly dealing 100 percent of remaining damage and reducing the target’s damage dealt to you by 10 percent for five seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: When your bleeds are consumed on a target, their damage dealt to you is reduced by an additional two percent per bleed consumed, the cooldown of Thunder Clap is reset, and the cooldown of Thunderous Roar is reduced by one second.

