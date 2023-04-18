WoW streamer Taliesin explains why no one is playing Dragonflight

The consensus in the World of Warcraft community is that Dragonflight is one of the best expansions in recent times and possibly even in the entire history of the game. Despite the feel-good vibes of Dragonriding around the Dragon Isles, the number of fans appears to be dwindling, and WoW streamer Taliesin has a suspicion why this is happening.

In a video from April 17, Taliesin admitted that the number of viewers during Dragonflight has significantly dropped not just for him, but also for other major WoW streamers like Bellular Gaming and Preach. In addition, Taliesin noted that the latest WoW expansion has fewer subscribers, but better player retention when compared to previous expansions.

Worried about the future of his channel, Taliesin blamed Shadowlands Patch 9.1 for destroying the experience of Dragonflight for most players. While Taliesin has nothing but praise for Dragonflight and believes this is the best expansion since Legion, he thinks that this dragon-themed expansion is paying for Shadowlands’ sins. In other words, Shadowlands’ release patch had everybody’s hopes up, but when players had to wait for eight months to get a content patch which once again sent them to the Maw and didn’t have a lot to offer, players simply left.

On top of all of that, during Shadowlands, Activision Blizzard faced a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse in the workplace and Final Fantasy XIV became a haven for all players disappointed with the current state of WoW. According to Taliesin, those that left may have now simply moved on with their lives and are reluctant even to try Dragonflight.

Taliesin is staying hopeful in regard to the future of Dragonflight, believing that Blizzard is doing everything in its power to keep the game alive with regular hotfixes and content updates. But, the future of the game still remains uncertain.