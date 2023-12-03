WoW SoD: Where to turn in Severed Kobold Head in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re a Warrior player in World of Warcraft Classic’s new Season of Discovery, there’s a decent chance you’ve picked up a severed monster head that you’ve been holding onto in your inventory.

Between Murlocs, trolls, harpies, and other monsters across Azeroth, there are plenty of trophies you can earn in the new season, and each of them has its own turn-in NPC, depending on what race you’re playing as. One of those trophies is the Severed Kobold Head, which you should be familiar with if you’re playing as a Human Warrior this season.

Here’s what to do with the Severed Kobold Head in WoW’s Season of Discovery should you come across it in your travels.

WoW Classic SoD: Severed Kobold Head turn-in location

The Severed Kobold Head has a chance to drop randomly off kobolds in the Elwynn Forest. Turning in this head will give you one of the Monster Hunter’s Rune Fragments needed to craft the engravement for Warriors’ Devastate spell, which is one of the 12 rune engravings you can acquire as a Warrior during the first phase of the Season of Discovery.

Bring your kobold head to this NPC in Stormwind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you pick up your Severed Kobold Head from any of the kobolds in Elwynn Forest, you’ll have to take a short walk over to Stormwind City to turn it in. The NPC you’ll want to track down that’s related to this item is named Viktoria Woods, and she can be found in Stormwind’s Old Town district at coordinates [70, 50].

Viktoria Woods is a female human NPC who can be tracked down in the main section of Old Town, just next to the plaza that features the Alliance’s PvP vendors. The Monster Hunter is aptly located between two trophies: one of a bear and another of a plainstrider.

Once you return the Severed Kobold Head to Viktoria Woods, she’ll provide you with one of the three runes needed to get the Devastate spell for Warriors in the Season of Discovery. You’ll need to bring her two more trophies in order to get all three runes needed to unlock the spell, such as those that drop off Murlocs and Gnolls, both of which are also found in Elwynn Forest.