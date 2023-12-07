WoW SoD: Where to find the Warsong Gulch vendor in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You want an award for your PvP efforts? *sigh* Fine!

Despite the level cap, you can do a lot of PvP in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Besides the standard world PvP, you can access two Battlegrounds: Warsong Gulch and Alterac Valley. Each battleground also has special vendors that sell equipment and consumables.

So, unlike Honor vendors which sell you equipment based on your Honor rank, Battleground reputation vendors sell you items based on your reputation with a specific battleground faction. In the case of Warsong Gulch, you need a reputation with the Warsong Outriders. I will tell you where to find the Warsong Gulch vendor.

Where are Battleground vendors located?

When you see the Horde Banners, you’re almost there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

WoW Classic Battleground vendors are, unfortunately, located next to the actual instance portals of the battlegrounds. You see, back in the very early days of WoW, players had to stand in front of these instances to join a battleground. Fortunately, Blizzard quickly fixed this and allowed players to queue from almost anywhere in the world and do other things while they wait for a battleground to start, and this is the case in Season of Discovery as well.

Now, even though nobody really uses these instances to enter battlegrounds anymore, there are still vendors around them, and players need to visit them to get gear.

Where is the Warsong Gulch vendor in WoW Classic SoD?

Warsong Gluch Vendor. Screenshot by Dot Esports Map location of Warsong Gulch vendor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Warsong Gulch vendor, Kelm Hargunth, is located in the Barrens at the very north, near the Ashenvale entrance. TomTom users can find him at 46.8.

Kelm Hargunth is standing just to the right of the red instance portal and will happily sell you some of his wares as long as your reputation with the Warsong Outriders is high enough.

What items does the Warsong Gulch vendor sell in WoW Classic SoD?

Seeing how the maximum player level in SoD phase one is 25, players can only buy 15 items from the Warsong Gulch vendor. Here are all the items that can be purchased at level 25. Thanks to WoWhead for the list.