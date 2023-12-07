WoW SoD: Where to find the Warsong Gulch vendor in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You want an award for your PvP efforts? *sigh* Fine!

Kelm Hargunth, an org dressed in armor and carrying an axe.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite the level cap, you can do a lot of PvP in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Besides the standard world PvP, you can access two Battlegrounds: Warsong Gulch and Alterac Valley. Each battleground also has special vendors that sell equipment and consumables.

So, unlike Honor vendors which sell you equipment based on your Honor rank, Battleground reputation vendors sell you items based on your reputation with a specific battleground faction. In the case of Warsong Gulch, you need a reputation with the Warsong Outriders. I will tell you where to find the Warsong Gulch vendor.

Where are Battleground vendors located?

Troll Priest standing near the Warsong Gulch isntance entrance in the Barrens
When you see the Horde Banners, you’re almost there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

WoW Classic Battleground vendors are, unfortunately, located next to the actual instance portals of the battlegrounds. You see, back in the very early days of WoW, players had to stand in front of these instances to join a battleground. Fortunately, Blizzard quickly fixed this and allowed players to queue from almost anywhere in the world and do other things while they wait for a battleground to start, and this is the case in Season of Discovery as well.

Now, even though nobody really uses these instances to enter battlegrounds anymore, there are still vendors around them, and players need to visit them to get gear.

Where is the Warsong Gulch vendor in WoW Classic SoD?

The Warsong Gulch vendor, Kelm Hargunth, is located in the Barrens at the very north, near the Ashenvale entrance. TomTom users can find him at 46.8.

Kelm Hargunth is standing just to the right of the red instance portal and will happily sell you some of his wares as long as your reputation with the Warsong Outriders is high enough.

What items does the Warsong Gulch vendor sell in WoW Classic SoD?

Seeing how the maximum player level in SoD phase one is 25, players can only buy 15 items from the Warsong Gulch vendor. Here are all the items that can be purchased at level 25. Thanks to WoWhead for the list.

Scout’s MedallionNeck, +6 Agility, +2 Stamina
Rune of PerfectionTrinket, +4 Stamina, Decreases magical resistance of spell targets
Rune of DutyTrinket, +4 Stamina, Restores three heath per five seconds
Resilient Leather MaskHead, Leather, 80 Armor, Reduces damage taken and chance to be critically hit by five percent while in Warsong Gulch
Advisor’s RingRing, +2 Stamina, Increases damage and healing done by spells up to five, Restores two mana every five seconds
Trainee’s Outrider WolfSummons a Trainee Wolf mount. Only usable in Ashenvale
Resilient Cloth HeadbandHead, Cloth, 50 Armor, Reduces damage taken and chance to be critically hit by five percent while in Warsong Gulch
Legionnaire’s BandRing, +4 Strength, +4 Agility, +2 Stamina
Resilient Mail CoifHead, Mail, 175 Armor, Reduces damage taken and chance to be critically hit by five percent while in Warsong Gulch
Scout’s BladeOne-handed Dagger, +4 Agility, +2 Stamina, Unique 15.29 dps
Outrider’s BowBow, 11.67 dps
Battle Healer’s Cloak Back, +4 Stamina, +2 Spirit, Increases Healing done by spells and effects by up to nine
Legionnaire’s SwordOne-handed Sword, +4 Strength, +2 Stamina, 15.00 dps
Warsong Battle TabardTabard
Advisor’s Gnarled StaffTwo-Handed Staff, +8 Stamina, +4 Intellect, restores three mana per five seconds, 19.66 dps

