WoW SoD: Where to find Supply Officer in Thunder Bluff—Waylaid Supply Officer location

Waylaid Supplies are a new item introduced in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that you will encounter at some point throughout your journey. Each major city, including Thunder Bluff, contains a Waylaid Supplies Officer that will reward you for the item.

Whenever I first picked up Waylaid Supplies from a random mob encounter, I had no idea what to do this strange new item. You might quickly find new NPCs inside of the various capital cities that will trade reputation and coin for your items. Usually found near your city’s auction house, these NPCs are great resources.

If you are trying to find the Supply Officer in Thunder Bluff in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, here’s where you need to go.

Where is the Supply Officer in Thunder Bluff WoW SoD?

You don’t need to travel too far after ascending up the Thunder Bluff lift | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Supply Officer that accepts Waylaid Supplies in Thunder Bluff in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery is an Orc NPC named Dokimi. You can find Dokimi on the central platform at the lower level, near the auction house. Consult the map above for reference.

Like all other Supply Officers across Azeroth, you can gain 100 reputation with the Durotar Supply and Logistics faction and one silver if you turn in the empty crates. If you want an increased reward, upgrading to six silver and 300 reputation, you can turn in the Waylaid Supplies along with the other mentioned items.

All Waylaid Supplies come with additional items, dubbed Necessary Materials, that you can also turn in. For example, Waylaid Supplies: Copper Bars requires 20 Copper Bars for the additional reward bonus. You can also only hold one Waylaid Supply crate at a time. Though you definitely are not required to turn in the extra materials, I highly recommend it.