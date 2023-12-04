WoW SoD: Where to find Supply Officer in Stormwind – Waylaid supply officer location

Season of Discovery brought a bunch of small but interesting additions to World of Warcraft Classic, and among the nuances are the supply officers. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find the supply officer in Stormwind.

When you kill mobs and loot chests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you’ll sometimes find Bind-on-pickup green crates containing supplies. These crates can be turned in to Supply Officers. These NPCs are located in each major city.

Where is the supply officer in Stormwind in WoW Classic SoD?

Supply Officer location in Stormwind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Stormwind Supply officer, Elaine Compton, can be found right outside the Stormwind auction house. She is located slightly to the left of the entrance near two crates and some flour bags. She is wearing a blue outfit and has shoulder-length hair.

Supply Officer in Stormwind location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While all her features should make her stand out, I actually had trouble spotting her. This is probably because of all the players running around and likely because she looks very similar to other female NPCs in Stormwind. If you are using TomTom, she is located at the 54.61 coordinates in Stormwind in the Trade District.

What do you get when you turn in supplies in WoW Classic SoD?

When you turn in supplies, you get reputation points with the Azeroth Commerce Authority. Normally when you turn in a chest, you’ll only get 100 reputation points. However, if you put in a bit of extra work you can get a bit more, depending on the task.

Waylaid Supplies are always missing some items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each crate you can turn in will describe what is missing from it. If you gather the missing items and put them in the crate, by right-clicking on them while the missing items are in the inventory, you can turn in the crate for a greater reputation boost.

Where are the other supply officers in WoW Classic SoD?

If you are playing an alliance character, there are three supply officers.

Temelyn Aldridge is in Ironforge on the right as soon as you enter the city from the left corridor. She is also near the Inronforge auction house at 25.67

on the right as soon as you enter the city from the left corridor. She is also near the Inronforge auction house at Marcy Baker is in Darnassus. On the other side of the Auction House at 59.56

On the other side of the Auction House at The aforementioned Elaine Compton, in Stormwind, left of the auction house at 54.61

You can turn in your crates to either one of these NPCs and get the same rewards.