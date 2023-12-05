WoW SoD: Where to find Supply Officer in Ironforge

Whether you’re a part of the Alliance or the Horde, there’s a way for you to help the war effort and earn some Season of Discovery runes in WoW Classic just by killing mobs that drop Waylaid Supplies.

If you’re a Gnome or a Dwarf, then your closest source for turning in those Waylaid Supplies is the capital city of Ironforge. To do so, you’ll need to locate the Supply Officer for the Azeroth Commerce Authority.

Just arrived at Ironforge or finding yourself lost in the sprawling stone city? The guards won’t tell you where the Supply Officer is, but we will.

Where can you find the Supply Officer in Ironforge in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Ironforge Supply Officer marked on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Ironforge Supply Officer for the Azeroth Commerce Authority, Tamelyn Aldridge, is located in the Commons area, on the opposite side of the city’s main entrance gate, to the right of the Auction House. The exact coordinates are 25.4, 67.8.

Are those bricks or bread behind her? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re arriving via the main entrance gate, Tamelyn Aldridge will be on your immediate left or right, depending on which side of the entrance you took to get in. If you’re arriving via the Deeprun Tram or the Gryphon Master, speak to a guard and ask for directions to the Auction House, and you’ll find Tamelyn right next to it.

With proximity to the bank and the Auction House, you can easily grab or buy items that can complete a Waylaid Supply order before turning into Tamelyn for extra reputation and money.

What are Waylaid Supplies for in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

According to Tamelyn herself, Waylaid Supplies are “missing shipments” that you find from slaying and looting mobs. When they appear in your inventory, though, they will be incomplete and can be completed by adding goods such as bolts of cloth or metal bars to them. You can only carry one Waylaid Supply in your inventory at any given time.

You can turn in Waylaid Supplies, even if they’re incomplete, for 100 Reputation. But if you complete said Waylaid Supply order, turning it in grants 300 Reputation and six Silver. The higher you get your reputation, the more rewards like bags, armor, and Season of Discovery runes you can buy.