WoW SoD: Where to find Supply Officer in Darnassus

Why is it so purple here?

During the Season of Discovery, World of Warcraft Classic players are discovering a new item in their inventory bags called Waylaid Supplies. If your new Night Elf character has found one, then you’ll have to make your way to the capital city Darnassus to turn it in.

Turning in Waylaid Supplies opens the path to various rewards, including the new seasonal runes, so getting those turned in quickly is a big priority. If you’ve found yourself with some Waylaid Supplies while exploring Teldrassil, here’s where in Darnassus you can turn them in.

Where can you find the Supply Officer in Darnassus in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Darnassus Supply Officer marked on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Darnassus Supply Officer for the Azeroth Commerce Authority, Marcy Baker, is located in the Tradesmen’s Terrace, close to the border of the Warrior’s Terrace, next to the Auction House. The exact coordinates are 59.82, 56.6.

Not too many humans this far from Stormwind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re arriving in Darnassus from the east gate main entrance, go through the giant archway and follow the stone path to Warrior’s Terrace. After walking up the Warrior’s Terrace ramp, immediately turn right and go through the smaller archway to the Tradesmen’s Terrace. Once you’re there, turn right and go slightly downhill until you see Marcy Baker standing next to crates of swords, near the Auction House. If you have a Waylaid Supply order to turn in, she will have a blue question mark above her.

If you’re arriving via the Hippogryph Master, head east through the Temple Gardens and turn right once you reach the Tradesmen’s Terrace. Alternatively, you can also ask a guard for directions to the Auction House to put you in the Supply Officer’s general area.

How to acquire and turn in Waylaid Supplies during WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Waylaid Supplies can be looted from any slain mob during WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Once the Waylaid Supply order appears in your inventory, you have two options:

Turn in the uncompleted Waylaid Supply order to any Supply Officer as is, earning 100 Reputation with the Azeroth Commerce Authority or Durotar Supply and Logistic, depending on if you’re with the Alliance or the Horde.

Complete the order using the listed necessary materials before turning it in, earning 300 Reputation as well as six Silver.

Earning Reputation with your faction’s group will unlock the ability to purchase bags, armor, and eventually, a seasonal class rune once you reach the Honored level. You can only have one Waylaid Supply order in your inventory at a time, but you can store them in a bank if you plan to complete them at a later time.