WoW SoD: Where to find Desert Mirage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Many classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery can take on new roles. Shamans can be tanks now, but to do so, they need the Way of Earth Rune. To claim this Rune, players first need to find a Desert Mirage.

Desert Mirages are new mobs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, and they’re very important for Shamans, as they drop an item called Earthen Rune. This item allows Shamans to learn Way of Earth, which enhances the Rockbiter Weapon buff and allows them to tank.

What does the Way of Earth rune do?

Desert Mirages look like green ghosts and can be tough to spot at first. Image via Wowhead

With the Way of Earth rune and Rockbiter active on your main weapon, you deal 50 percent more threat, gain 30 percent increased health, take 10 percent less damage, and have six percent reduced chance to be critically hit by melee targets. On top of that, Earth Shock taunts targets to attack you and has a separate cooldown from other Shock spells, but its range is reduced to melee range.

As you can see, if you’re going for a Shaman tank in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, having the Way of Earth rune is crucial. Like we mentioned, it’s obtainable by defeating Desert Mirages, and here’s where you can find them.

Where to find Desert Mirages in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Desert Mirages can be found in only one place in Azeroth—on the plains west of Ratchet in The Barrens. They spawn randomly and there are usually a number of Shamans looking for them already, so we recommend you stay patient while searching for them.

Desert Mirage spawns west of Ratchet, just off the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Once you stumble upon a Desert Mirage, use your Purge ability to kill it and loot the Earthen Rune. Be warned, though, as The Barrens is usually full of Horde players, so getting the Earthen Rune might take you a while. If you’re looking for a less contested area to get the Way of Earth Rune, head to Silverpine Forest instead.