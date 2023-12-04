WoW SoD: How to get the Way of Earth Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, Shamans can finally assume the role of a tank, and the most important Rune that enables this is the Way of Earth.

Way of Earth Rune is tied to the Rockbiter Weapon enchant, and it makes your auto attacks deal 50 percent increased threat, gives you an additional 30 percent health to work with, decreases damage taken by 10 percent, and reduces the chance of getting critically hit by six percent. On top of all that, it converts your Earth Shock ability into a full-blown taunt, and it doesn’t share the cooldown with other shock abilities like Flame Shock.

If you’re looking to test tank Shaman out or just want to get all Shaman runes, here’s how you can get the Way of Earth Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How do you get the Way of Earth Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

You can get the Way of Earth Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery from two sources—Rot Hide Gnolls in Silverpine Forest and by using the Purge ability in the Barrens on a special NPC.

Rot Hide Mystics drop this rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

For the first method, head to the big Gnoll field in Silverpine Forest, located north of the zone. This is at the 45, 20 coordinates. Then slay as many Rot Hide Mystics as you can to get them to drop the Rot Totem. The drop chance is 0.49 percent. Once you get lucky enough to see it drop, use it, and it will summon a level 15 elite mob that looks like a green elemental. Defeat the mob, loot it, and pick up the Way of Earth Rune.

Another way of getting the Way of Earth rune is by heading to the Barrens, just east of Ratchet, and finding the wandering Desert Mirage NPC. This is a level 15 elite spectral creature and all you need to use the Purge ability on this mob. Purge is an ability that cleanses enemies’ buffs, learned from any class trainer at level 12. After you use Purge, Desert Mirage dies, and you can loot the Rune.

Desert Mirage spawns east of Ratchet, just off the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Desert Mirage NPC has a couple of spawn locations east of Ratchet. Here’s the list of all currently known spawn locations of Desert Mirage in the Barrens:

55.8 33.6

55.0 35.4

57.6 35.8

58.8 37.4

57.8 38.8

57.4 38.6

How to learn the Way of Earth Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Once you get the Earthen Rune, use it to learn it. After that, it will be available under your character details. Next, right-click the rune and apply it to your legs. It’s important to note you have to apply it again each time you swap your leg piece of gear for a different one.