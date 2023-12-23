WoW SoD: Retribution Paladin BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is a strange time for gearing up. For one thing, the maximum level is 25, and there’s only one raid available. With that said, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t want to have the best-in-slot gear, even at such a low level.

Blizzard has significantly buffed Paladins in SoD. Paladins now have a dedicated taunt ability, healing attacks, mana-recovering attacks, and so much more. Paladins are very decent tanks now, great healers but they aren’t half-bad at just dealing severe damage to enemies.

Retribution Paladin BiS gear in WoW Classic SoD

Learn your spells from this guy in Ironforge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Retribution Paladins need to sacrifice their mana pool and healing capabilities in order to dish out as much damage as possible while also scoring criticals often. You’ll find the best gear to do this in the table below, sorted by item type.

Item name Item type Location Note Artemis Cowl Helm Blackfathom Deeps, Random Drop Sure, it’s a leather helm, but it gives you 24 Attack Power and seven Agility. High Tide Choker Neck Blackfathom Deeps, Baron Aquarius It gives four Agility, which is pretty handy here. Mantle of Thieves Shoulder Razorfen Kraul,

Random Drop Gives you +10 Agility, which is amazing. Waterproof Scarf Back Blackfathom Deeps, Lady Sarevess A bonus of six Agility means stronger criticals. Shifting Silver Breastplate Chest Blacksmithing Even though it doesn’t add any extra Agility, +12 Strength is too hard to ignore, along with the buffs. Pugilist Bracer Wrist Razorfen Kraul,

Random Drop Eight extra Strength is great for a Wrist item at this level. Algea Gauntlets Hands Blackfathom Deeps, Gelihast I’d prefer something else, but you can only equip one Void-touched item. Cobrahn’s Grasp Waist Wailing Caverns, Lord Cobrahn Eight Strength and three Agility is probably the best you can do at this level. Leggings of the Faithful Legs Blackfathom Deeps, Lady Severess Seven Agility and +10 Strength are amazing for us here. Silver Hand Sabatons Feet Blackfathom Deeps, Lorgus Jett Fiver Agility and nine Strength. Enough said. Thunderbrow RingSilverlaine’s Family Seal Ring(s) World Drop, Shadowfang Keep, Baron Silverlaine Combined, these two rings give you +15 Strength and three Agility. Avenger’s Void Pearl (Aliiance only)Rune of Duty Trinket(s) Quest reward for BFD, Warsong Gulch: Friendly reputation Rune of Duty gives four Stamina, and if you can get Avenger’s Void Pear, you also get +18 Attack Power. Deadly Strike of the Hydra Weapon Blackfathom Deeps,

Aku’mai Amazing ability on certain hits. Verigan’s Fist is great until you get this item.

Stat Priority for Retribution Paladin in WoW SoD

If you are gearing up to be a Paladin DPS, here are the stats you should prioritize from top to bottom.

Attack Power

Agility

Strength

Stamina

While it may be strange that you aren’t investing anything in Intellect or Spirit, you won’t really need them. As a Paladin, your job will be to hit hard and not worry about anything else. You won’t really tank, but even if you draw aggro on yourself, you’ll be able to take a few hits if you go down.

As for your abilities, other than Judgement and your seals, you won’t really need many of your mana-heavy spells. I recommend you use Crusader Strike whenever you can for free mana. If you are using the Exorcist Rune or Divine Storm Rune, don’t go too crazy with them.