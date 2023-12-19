WoW SoD: Locations of all reagent vendors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Similar to levels, profession levels are restricted in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Despite the relatively low amount of recipes, professions are still extremely important with reagents being valuable items.

Though you can find various reagents throughout the world with gathering professions, such as mining, skinning, herbalism, and more, you can also buy reagents to save time. Though you will part with your gold, purchasing reagents is a convienent way to fulfill recipes. If you are looking for reagent vendors in World of Warcraft Classic, here’s where you should venture.

All Reagent Vendors in WoW SoD

Though you can find reagents vendors scattered all throughout Azeroth, the best place to find these vendors are in capital cities. Orgrimmar, Thunder Bluff, the Undercity, Stormwind, Ironforge, and Darnassus all contain specific reagent vendors that you can visit. All of these cities also have an auction house where you can look up and purchase any missing reagents from other players.

Below are all the capital cities in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery phase one and where to find the corresponding reagent vendors:

All Horde Reagent Vendors in WoW SoD

As a Horde player, you can find dedicated reagent vendors in the three major cities: Orgrimmar, Thunder Bluff, and the Undercity. Usually, these vendors are stationed near the profession trainers or trade district in their respective city.

Orgrimmar Reagent Vendor Location

Venture through The Drag to find Reagents in Orgrimmar | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Orgrimmar Reagent vendor is found in The Drag inside the Orcish capital city in Durotar. You can find most profession teachers in Orgrimmar along either The Drag or the Valley of Strength, near the entry to the sprawling city.

The Undercity Reagent Vendor Location

Stop by the Magic Quarter for your reagent needs | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase reagents off the NPC Hannah Akeley in the Undercity. This vendor is found in the Magic Quarter of the Forsaken city, found below the ruins of Lordaeron.

Thunder Bluff Reagent Vendor Location

Ascend up the lift to find this vendor | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The reagent vendor in Thunder Bluff is found near the northern part of the Tauren capital city, near the Elder Rise. You can find this high rise city in the center of Mulgore, the Tauren starting zone.

All Alliance Reagent Vendors in WoW SoD

For Alliance players, you can go to either Stormwind, Ironforge, or Darnassus to find your reagent vendors. These vendors might also be found in smaller towns like Goldshire or Darskshore, but the capital cities are the best place to find the widest array of reagents to complete your recipes.

Stormwind Reagent Vendor Location

You don’t need to travel far to find this vendor in Stormwind | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Kyra Boucher, the Stormwind reagent vendor, in the Trade District in this capital city. Thankfully you won’t need to travel too far, as the Trade District is the first area you enter whenever walking into Stormwind.

Ironforge Reagent Vendor Location

The Commons is the longest stretch of this circular city | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the mountain city of Ironforge, you can purchase reagents from Barim Jurgenstaad at Barim’s Reagents. This storefront is found in The Commons district of Ironforge, close to the front entry way.

Darnassus Reagent Vendor Location

You can approach from either the east or western entrance of Darnassus | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase reagents in the Night Elf city of Darnassus by speaking to Cyroen in the Cenarion Enclave portion of the city. This is tucked away in the north western part of the sprawling city.