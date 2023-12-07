WoW SoD: List of all Warrior pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one, Warriors are largely considered among the weaker classes. With the correct BiS gear and builds, however, both DPS and tank Warriors can begin to reach their potential.

Various classes in Season of Discovery have unlocked new builds or entire roles thanks to the new rune mechanic. Warriors still hold up their status as a DPS and tank class held since the game’s original launch. Locked at level 25 until the next phase, Warriors have relatively few of their best abilities and might want to ensure they are geared up before embarking on raids.

If you are a Warrior player trying to find your best items, for either DPS or tank, here are the pieces of gear you should hunt down.

Warrior BiS gear WoW SoD

Warriors might be missing much of their kit, but this class can still be extremely useful, Screenshot by Dot Esports

The DPS and tank Warrior builds will look fairly similar as all specs, Protection, Arms, and Fury, prioritize Strength, Stamina, and Agility as your primary skills. For Arms and Fury Warriors, below is the BiS pre-raid gear you can take into Blackfathom Deeps.