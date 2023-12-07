WoW SoD: List of all Warrior pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Find your best weapons.

Image of an elf in WoW SoD.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one, Warriors are largely considered among the weaker classes. With the correct BiS gear and builds, however, both DPS and tank Warriors can begin to reach their potential.

Various classes in Season of Discovery have unlocked new builds or entire roles thanks to the new rune mechanic. Warriors still hold up their status as a DPS and tank class held since the game’s original launch. Locked at level 25 until the next phase, Warriors have relatively few of their best abilities and might want to ensure they are geared up before embarking on raids.

If you are a Warrior player trying to find your best items, for either DPS or tank, here are the pieces of gear you should hunt down.

Warrior BiS gear WoW SoD

Image of an Elf Warrior in WoW SoD attacking a Boar.
Warriors might be missing much of their kit, but this class can still be extremely useful, Screenshot by Dot Esports

The DPS and tank Warrior builds will look fairly similar as all specs, Protection, Arms, and Fury, prioritize Strength, Stamina, and Agility as your primary skills. For Arms and Fury Warriors, below is the BiS pre-raid gear you can take into Blackfathom Deeps.

Related

WoW SoD: All Warrior runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed
Best DPS classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Item NameItem TypeDetails
Brutal Helm/Sparkmetal CoifHeadOrm the Stonehoof and the Brutal Helm quest reward in The Barrens (Horde)
Morbent Fel quest reward in Duskwood (Alliance)
Sentinel’s Medallion/Scout’s MedallionNeckWarsong Gulch PvP reward. Sentinel for Alliance and Scout for Horde players.
Glimmering Mail PauldronsShouldersWorld Drop
Slayer’s CapeCloakWorld Drop
Cape of the Brotherhood (Fury)CloakDeadmines
Shining Silver BreastplateChestBlacksmithing Recipe
Yorgen BracersWristsWorld Drop
Warsong Gauntlets/Berserker BracersHandsWarsong Cluch PvP reward. Warsong Gauntlets for Horde and Berserker Bracers for Alliance.
Glimmering Mail Gauntlets (Fury)HandsWorld Drop
Chausses of WestfallLegsDeadmines
Troll’s Bane Leggings (Fury)LegsWorld Drop
Feet of the LynxFeetWorld Drop
Seal of Wrynn/Seal of SylvanasRingSeal of Wrynn quest reward for The Attack! quest (Alliance). Seal of Sylvanas quest reward for Arugal Must Die (Horde).
Rune of DutyTrinketWarsong PvP reward.
Bearded BoneaxeOne-Handed WeaponWorld Drop
HeadsplitterOne-Handed WeaponWorld Drop
Smite’s Mighty HammerTwo-Handed WeaponDeadmines
Ranger BowRanged WeaponWorld Drop
Commander’s CrestShieldShadowfang Keep
Shield of ThorsenShieldWorld Drop

Author

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.