WoW SoD: List of all Warrior pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one, Warriors are largely considered among the weaker classes. With the correct BiS gear and builds, however, both DPS and tank Warriors can begin to reach their potential.
Various classes in Season of Discovery have unlocked new builds or entire roles thanks to the new rune mechanic. Warriors still hold up their status as a DPS and tank class held since the game’s original launch. Locked at level 25 until the next phase, Warriors have relatively few of their best abilities and might want to ensure they are geared up before embarking on raids.
If you are a Warrior player trying to find your best items, for either DPS or tank, here are the pieces of gear you should hunt down.
Warrior BiS gear WoW SoD
The DPS and tank Warrior builds will look fairly similar as all specs, Protection, Arms, and Fury, prioritize Strength, Stamina, and Agility as your primary skills. For Arms and Fury Warriors, below is the BiS pre-raid gear you can take into Blackfathom Deeps.
|Item Name
|Item Type
|Details
|Brutal Helm/Sparkmetal Coif
|Head
|Orm the Stonehoof and the Brutal Helm quest reward in The Barrens (Horde)
Morbent Fel quest reward in Duskwood (Alliance)
|Sentinel’s Medallion/Scout’s Medallion
|Neck
|Warsong Gulch PvP reward. Sentinel for Alliance and Scout for Horde players.
|Glimmering Mail Pauldrons
|Shoulders
|World Drop
|Slayer’s Cape
|Cloak
|World Drop
|Cape of the Brotherhood (Fury)
|Cloak
|Deadmines
|Shining Silver Breastplate
|Chest
|Blacksmithing Recipe
|Yorgen Bracers
|Wrists
|World Drop
|Warsong Gauntlets/Berserker Bracers
|Hands
|Warsong Cluch PvP reward. Warsong Gauntlets for Horde and Berserker Bracers for Alliance.
|Glimmering Mail Gauntlets (Fury)
|Hands
|World Drop
|Chausses of Westfall
|Legs
|Deadmines
|Troll’s Bane Leggings (Fury)
|Legs
|World Drop
|Feet of the Lynx
|Feet
|World Drop
|Seal of Wrynn/Seal of Sylvanas
|Ring
|Seal of Wrynn quest reward for The Attack! quest (Alliance). Seal of Sylvanas quest reward for Arugal Must Die (Horde).
|Rune of Duty
|Trinket
|Warsong PvP reward.
|Bearded Boneaxe
|One-Handed Weapon
|World Drop
|Headsplitter
|One-Handed Weapon
|World Drop
|Smite’s Mighty Hammer
|Two-Handed Weapon
|Deadmines
|Ranger Bow
|Ranged Weapon
|World Drop
|Commander’s Crest
|Shield
|Shadowfang Keep
|Shield of Thorsen
|Shield
|World Drop