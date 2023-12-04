WoW SoD: Is Arathi Basin battleground available during WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase one?

World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Season of Discovery caps players at level 25. This means that much content past 25 is locked until phases two, three, and four are out. But what about PvP battlegrounds like Arathi Basin?

PvP battlegrounds in WoW Classic work on a level bracketing system. This means players who are in one level bracket (for example, Level 10 to 19) will only fight other players in a different bracket. This is the case for Warsong Gulch. Arathi Basin is slightly different since the level requirement to enter the battleground is 20. Since the level cap for Season of Discovery phase one is 25, many players may be confused by how Arathi Basin works in Season of Discovery.

Is Arathi Basin battleground available in WoW Classic SoD phase one?

WoW Dragonflight PvP. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Yes, the Arathi Basin is available in WoW Season of Discovery phase one. The level cap to enter the Arathi Basin battleground has always been 20, and as long as you are at that level or higher, you can enter it. While 20 may not be the ideal level to enter Arathi Basin, you can still enter the battleground without any issues, capture some bases, and gather resources.

The only major difference between Season of Discovery and Classic Arathi Basin is that the level bracket will be from level 20 to 25. This also means that we won’t be seeing any twink players in Arathi Basin, which I am very grateful for.

Will Arathi Basin battleground change in WoW Classic SoD phase two?

From what Blizzard announced, not much will change in phase two about Arathi Basin in phase two. Since phase two will raise the level cap to 40, the first level bracket will rise from level 20 to 29, while the second one will go from 30 to 39. I imagine that in phase two there will also be a third level bracket for Arathi Basin in which only level 40 players can battle it out.

Is Alterac Valley Available in WoW Classic SoD phase one?

Unfortunately, Alterac Valley is not available in phase one. Normally, Alterac Valley is only available for players who are level 51 and up, so there is a good chance that we won’t be seeing the huge snowy battleground until phase four. Blizzard is known to lower the level requirements for certain content, though, so we might see it sooner rather than later.

We’ll have to wait and see. Until then, enjoy playing Warsong Gulch and Arathi Basin.