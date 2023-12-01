WoW SoD: How to use the Glade Crown in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's easy, but you'll need some help from fellow Druids!

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, Druids get access to new abilities, or Runes. One of the earliest abilities you’ll learn is the Living Seed ability which is obtained by using the Glade Crown.

All WoW Classic Season of Discovery classes learn new abilities via Runes. Runes are scattered across Azeroth’s continents—Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor. Naturally, this means each faction, Alliance, and Horde has different ways of getting specific spells. The best example so far is Druid’s Living Seed ability which is learned by using the Glade Crown for Night Elves. Here’s how you can get and use the Glade Crown to unlock the Living Seed ability in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to use the Glade Crown in WoW Classic Season of Discovery After you’ve collected three Glade Flowers around Teldrassil as a Night Elf Druid and combined them into Glade Crown, head to the 66.9, 57.5 coordinates in Starbreeze Village and find the Wooden Idol mob. Open your bag by pressing the “B” key on your keyboard, and right click the Glade Crown and then the Wooden Idol. Use the Glade Crown in Starbreeze Village on the Wooden Idol. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

This spawns a level seven elite mob that you need to defeat. This is a big tree and I advise you to do this with a group of Druids, or risk dying alone.

Reward for using the Glade Crown in WoW Classic Season of Discovery After you defeat the mob, loot it and you’ll get the Living Seed Druid Rune. This Rune is tied to your chest gear piece, and it will unlock a new ability—Living Seed. This a great ability for Restoration Druids and once you unlock it and enable it, it gives you the following ability: Related How to turn in Waylaid Supplies in WoW Classic Season of Discovery: Supply Officer locations WoW SoD: Best addons for WoW Classic Season of Discovery “When you critically heal your target with any healing spell you plant a Living Seed on the target for 30 percent of the amount healed. The Living Seed will bloom when the target is next attacked. Lasts 15 sec.”

This quest can easily be done in a group, and all members will get the rune.