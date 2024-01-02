WoW SoD: How to get Torn Bear Pelt in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

There are a few ways to farm them.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery players have several activities to enjoy, including Darkmoon Faire missions. One of them requires Torn Bear Pelts.

In the Darkmoon Faire, you can complete side quests that present you with different rewards, like items and Sayge’s two-hour buffs. But to obtain most of these rewards, you need to farm Darkmoon Faire Prize Tickets, which are collectible in a few ways.

One of the ways of getting Darkmoon Faire Prize Tickets is by completing quests given by Yebb Neglegear. The NPC collects different parts of animals, including Torn Bear Pelts. For bringing five of them, you’ll get four Darkmoon Faire Prize Tickets. Without further ado, here’s where you can farm Torn Bear Pelts.

How to get Torn Bear Pelts in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Torn Bear Pelts, as the name suggests, can be dropped from all variations of Bears in Azeroth. These include beasts like Gray Bear, Vicious Gray Bear, and Elder Gray Bear. Unfortunately, these aren’t scattered everywhere. There are three zones in which you can find these bears, and we advise you to visit two specific ones.

It ain’t cheap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also buy them from the Auction House, but they’re pretty expensive. On our server, for instance, they cost around 20 silver.

Where to get Torn Bear Pelts in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The best zones to farm Torn Bear Pelts are Hillsbrad Foothills and Ashenvale. A few kinds of Bears, like Elder Gray Bears, are scavenged throughout the former, making it easy to find them and farm Torn Bear Pelts. That said, you also have to face other Beasts and enemies, which might prolong the process.

This is where Ashenvale Bears are most commonly found Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Ashenvale, the case is similar. Lower-level Ashenvale Bears are located in the center and western part of the zone. The further east you go, you will start encountering Elder Ashenvale Bears and Giant Ashenvale Bears. They arguably have a bigger drop chance of Torn Bear Pelts, but with higher levels, are tougher to take down.