WoW SoD: How to get the Two-Handed Mastery Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one allowed the original nine classes to experiment like never before. The Shaman tank was an unconventional build in vanilla Azeroth but was finally validated through the use of Runes in phase one.

Two-Handed Mastery is a Shaman Rune introduced in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. For either Shaman tanks or two-handed Shaman DPS to keep up with the pack in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, they certainly need to find this all-important Rune.

Where to get the Two-Handed Mastery Rune in WoW SoD

Shamans are more versatile than ever, being dual wielders, spellcasters, or two-handed tanks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Two-Handed Mastery Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to visit the Dalaran Agent stationed at Ariden’s Camp in Deadwind Pass. Speaking with this NPC will give you Ariden’s Sigil, an item you need to find the seven Dalaran Relics.

To find the seven Dalaran Relics and get the Two-Handed Mastery Rune, you need to slay and loot seven Dark Riders. Dark Riders are level 41 Elite mobs scattered across Azeroth. These enemies essentially work as mini-World Bosses, so I highly recommend getting a group together before venturing out to find these mobs.

Many Rune quests in Season of Discovery phase two require you to hunt down the Dark Riders, such as the King of the Jungle or the Melee Specialization Rune. Each Dark Hunter drops a unique Dalaran Relic, so unfortunately, you cannot just stay in one place and camp the same mob.

You need to gather all seven Dalaran Relics before returning to the Dalaran Agent. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Dark Riders range from the Swamps of Sorrow to the Arathi Basin. Above are all the known locations for Dark Riders. These mounted mobs tend to patrol large areas, so don’t get too discouraged if they can be hard to pin down.

Two-Handed Mastery Rune in WoW SoD, explained

Two-Handed Mastery is a passive that you can get from the Rune of Two-Handed Mastery in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. With this Rune applied, each strike with a two-handed weapon grants 30 percent additional attack speed to your next attack from 10 seconds.

For Shamans of any kind that want to use two-handed weapons as their primary form of DPS, then this Rune is essential. Shamans are among the most versatile classes in World of Warcraft, both Classic and Retail, with this Rune only adding another layer of gameplay to the class.