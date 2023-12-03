WoW SoD: How to get the Skull-shaped Geode in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Warriors in WoW Classic’s new Season of Discovery have some of the coolest, most unique runes out of any class in the game. One of those runes is Quick Strike, which is an ability that deals whopping damage at the cost of some rage.

Getting your hands on Quick Strike can be a little difficult, though, especially if you’re not totally aware of some of what the unlisted items you earn this season actually do. One of those items is the Skull-Shaped Geode, which is what Dwarf Warriors use to unlock Quick Strike.

Here’s how to get the Skull-Shaped Geode in Classic WoW’s Season of Discovery, as well as what you should do with it in order to open its contents and get the Quick Strike rune engravement for yourself.

What to do with the Skull-Shaped Geode in WoW SoD

The Skull-Shaped Geode is going to be the item that Dwarf Warriors will need to acquire if they want to get the rune of Quick Strike in WoW’s Season of Discovery. You can obtain the Skull-Shaped Geode from Stonesplinter Troggs in southwestern Loch Modan, in an area known as Stonesplinter Valley. The drop chance is random, but if you kill enough troggs in the area as a Dwarf Warrior, it will come into your possession eventually.

You’ll find everything you need to get Quick Strike up in the caves circled above. Screenshot, Remix by Dot Esports

The Skull-Shaped Geode can only be opened by some of the other troggs in the area where you picked it up. To open the Geode, you’ll need to get intentionally stunned by a Stonesplinter Skullthumper. The power of the Skulthumpers’ stun will be enough to crack open the Skull-Shaped Geode in your inventory, allowing you to open it.

You’ll encounter these troggs while completing the quest “In Defense of the King’s Lands” in Loch Modan, but specifically, you’ll want to head inside the trogg caves up in the mountains if you want to find the Skullthumpers.