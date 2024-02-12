WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowflame Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two infused vanilla Azeroth with even more Runes for each of the nine original classes. Shadowflame is a new, powerful Rune that Warlocks can pick up by slaying an Elite mob.

Warlocks were undoubtedly the most powerful class in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one. Although other classes are expected to rise in priority, Warlocks only stand to grow more powerful with damage Runes, such as Shadowflame.

If you’re a Warlock trying to understand this new Rune or trying to unlock it for yourself, this is what you need to know.

Shadowflame Rune location in WoW SoD

Desolace is a far off region in Kalimdor, with the Altar you need being nestled in the south eastern corner of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the Shadowflame Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to travel to the Shadowbreak Ravine in the south eastern portion of Desolace. Here, you will find an Altar you need to interact with at the marked location above.

You can interact with the Altar by casting the Warlock spell Shadow Ward on it. The Altar will drain shadow damage from you while you’re channeling this spell, but breaking the Shadow Ward or healing while interacting with the Altar will stop the ritual.

The Altar is guarded by various high level mobs, so I recommend leaving with a party. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once your channeling spell is complete the Altar will spawn a level 38 Elite Demon mob named Seductress Ceeyna. You need to slay this demon and loot the body to get your Rune.

While healing will cancel the channeling spell and force you to restart, I recommend putting a buff such as Sacrifice or Soul Link that can instead route the damage to your pet so you don’t start this challenging fight with half health.

Shadowflame in WoW SoD, explained

Shadowflame is an instant cast Warlock Rune that creates a cone in front of the Warlock which deals Shadow and Fire damage. Alongside powerful pet damage and DoT spells, Shadowflame is another burst damage AoE tool that only empowers the caster class further.

Warlocks have relatively few short-range combat options outside of their demonic pets, so this works as a great way to deal with any enemies that close the distance on your character.