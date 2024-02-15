WoW SoD: How to get the Rallying Cry Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Rallying Cry is an ability that comes from the Rune of the Commander in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that can enhance your Warrior. Rallying Cry not only buffs the caster, but an entire dungeon or raid party.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two released a new patch of Runes into vanilla Azeroth, giving us more opportunities to power up our characters. Warriors are among the best melee classes in phase two, with Rallying Cry providing an extra layer of utility the class was otherwise lacking at the current level cap.

If you are trying to find the Rune of the Commander to get Rallying Cry, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Rallying Cry Rune in WoW SoD

The Wandering Swordsman travels between the three pinned areas seen above. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the Rallying Cry ability in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to loot the Rune of the Commander. Once you have the Rune of the Commander in your inventory, all you need to do is right click to interact with the Rune. After this, you will be able to attach the Rune to the corresponding piece of gear and use Rallying Cry.

You can loot the Rune of the Commander off of the Wandering Swordsman in the Badlands. If you played Warrior in phase one, you may remember the Wandering Swordsman as the subject of the Blood Frenzy Rune quest.

The Wandering Swordsman is not a hostile mob, as you need to interact with NPC to start combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Wandering Swordsman is back for phase two, this time traveling around the Badlands as a level 40 Elite mob. Given that this version of the mob is a much higher level than before, I highly recommend getting a group together to take on this foe. I also recommend picking up the Blood Surge Rune quest before starting this, so you can get two Warrior Runes while in the Badlands.

This mob roams primarily in the western side of the map between the pinned areas listed above. Don’t get too discouraged if you do not spot the Wandering Swordsman early into your search, as this is one of the most elusive mobs in Season of Discovery.

Rallying Cry Rune in WoW SoD, Explained

Rallying Cry is an ability that you can get from the Rune of the Commander in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. This Warrior Rune gives you the ability to grant all party members 15 percent additional max health for 10 seconds.

Warrior are an exceptional melee DPS and tank class, although whenever compared to Paladins, the class clearly lacks utility. Rallying Cry is an incredible ability that helps cover up this weakness.