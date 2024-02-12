Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Portal of Summoning skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Can someone swing me a lock summon please?

Michael Kelly

Published: Feb 12, 2024 03:01 pm
Warlock in the demonic form using the Metamorphosis ability


Warlocks are an extremely valuable class in World of Warcraft. While they’re definitely worth bringing to certain dungeons and raids for their damage numbers, the element of convenience is also extremely present in the class as Warlocks have one of the most commonly needed spells: Portal of Summoning. 

Portal of Summoning will bring players in your party to a given location provided you have the assistance of two other party members to complete the ritual. The spell should be extremely familiar to any World of Warcraft player who has run a dungeon or raid before as Warlock summons are one of the most highly demanded spells of convenience in the game’s history.

In WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery phase two, Portal of Summoning can be learned via a skill book: the Grimoire of Portal of Summoning. Acquiring this book will allow you to permanently add Portal of Summoning to your WoW SoD character’s spell lineup. Here’s where to find the skill book for Portal of Summoning in WoW Season of Discovery

Warlock Summoning Portal skill book drop source and location in WoW SoD

Like most skill books in WoW SoD phase two, the Grimoire of Portal of Summoning can drop off certain dungeon bosses, especially bosses found in the Scarlet Monastery. WoW database Wowhead lists several bosses as being the most reliable drop sources for the Portal of Summoning skill book, with Scarlet Monastery being a frequent contributor. These bosses include Bloodmage Thalnos and Interrogator Vishas from the first wing of Scarlet Monastery, the Graveyard, as well as Houndmaster Loksey and Arcanist Doan, bosses from the second wing of the dungeon, the Library. 

Players battle in the Scarlet Monastery dungeon in WoW Classic.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Scarlet Monastery is a dungeon that you should be running frequently in phase two thanks to the abundance of gear that can be found there. If you want to get a skill book for your class early on in the leveling process, though—such as Warlocks’ Portal of Summoning—you should head there as soon as you’re eligible and get to farming. 

WoW SoD: How to get the Intervene rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Three statues of warriors in the Thousand needles needed for the intervene rune World of Warcraft classic -- angled view
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Intervene rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 12, 2024
WoW SoD: How to get the Renewed Hope rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Night Elf Priest battling a naga in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Renewed Hope rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 12, 2024
WoW SoD: How to get the Empowered Renew Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
An overview of the rock formations in the Thousand Needles in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Empowered Renew Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 12, 2024
WoW SoD: How to get the Decoy Totem Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic Shaman standing in Durotar
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Decoy Totem Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 12, 2024
WoW SoD: How to get the Totemic Projection Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic Shaman sitting on the throne in Ruins of Lordaeron
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Totemic Projection Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 12, 2024
Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.