WoW SoD: How to get the Mind Spike Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, Shadow Priests get a new Rune called Mind Spike, and it’s pivotal to their endgame damage-dealing rotation.

Mind Spike blasts the target with Shadowfrost damage and increases the critical strike chance of your next Mind Blast on the target by 30 percent, stacking up to three times. It’s no surprise Mind Spike in compulsory for every Shadow Priest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two, so here’s how you can get it.

How to get the Mind Spike Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To obtain the Mind Spike Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you need to complete the Highway Robbery questline, which you can start after reaching level 30. To begin, head over to center of Desolace where you can find an Extinguished Campfire northwest of the Kodo Graveyard, at the coordinates 47, 54. Interact with it to begin the questline.

Afterward, travel northeast to find Bibbly F’utzbuckle. He’s a Goblin sitting near Kormek’s Hut at the coordinates 63, 39. Talk to him, turn in the Highway Robbery quest, and pick up another quest called On the Lam.

The two points of interest in Desolace aren’t that far away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, head to the Eastern Kingdoms and travel all the way to Booty Bay, where you’ll find Tokal on the lower level of the inn. Talk to her, turn in the On the Lam quest, and pick up another quest called Cherry for Your Thoughts?. To complete it, buy a Cherry Grog from the bartender and give it to her. She’ll then give you another quest: No Honor Among Thieves.

This is the final quest in the chain, and you can complete it in Arathi Highlands. Find a rowboat by the sea between Arathi Highlands and Wetlands at the coordinates 53, 91. Interact with it, and it’ll teleport you to the eastern shore of the zone where you’ll find Illari Duskfeather. If she isn’t there, she was probably killed by another player recently and should respawn in a few minutes.

The boat will take you east. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak to Illari. Unless you’re a Night Elf, every dialog option will force you to fight her. She’s level 40, so if you’re lower level, consider bringing friends. After defeating Illari (or choosing the friendly option if you’re a Night Elf), she’ll drop a pouch containing Illari’s Key. It opens Illari’s Loot Cache by the shack nearby, which will reward you with a Jewel-Encrusted Box. Open it to get the Mind Spike Rune.