WoW SoD: How to get the Invocation Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Invocation is a Warlock Rune introduced in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. This Rune helps to empower your damage-over-time abilities such as Corruption, Curses, and Siphon Life, making it a necessity for Affliction Warlocks.

Warlocks were the top performing class in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one. Burst, DoT, and pet damage coupled with the class’ added utility through the new tank build brought it to the forefront of the DPS charts.

Although phase two has increased the priority for other classes, Runes such as Invocation are tools for Warlocks stay on top. If you are trying to get the Invocation Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, here’s what you need to know.

Where to get the Invocation Rune in WoW SoD

To get the Invocation ability in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to kill a spawned Void seeker. Summoning this creature takes several steps and involves plenty of farming.

Arathi Highlands are a high level zone in WoW SoD phase two. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

First, you need to travel to Stromgarde Keep in the Arathi Highland and find Syndicate Conjuror mobs. These are caster mobs that typically wear red masks and dark robes. You need to kill and loot these mobs until you loot 10 Conjuror’s Pendants.

Once you have done this, you need to go deeper inside Stromgarde Keep until you reach the top floor. Even for max level characters in phase two, Stromgarde Keep can be a challenging questing zone, so I highly recommend that you bring along friends or befriend fellow Warlocks on the hunt.

Voidwalkers are usually your allies, but in Stormgarde Keep you need to slay one for this Rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now that you are at the top of Stromgard Keep, use your Drain Soul spell on the Voidwalker Minion to loot the Soul of the Void. Then, go into your inventory and combine your Soul of the Void with the Conjuror’s Pendants.

This summons a Void Seeker that you need to kill to get the Invocation Rune. The Void Seeker is a level 36 Elite mob, so you’ll need a group or Void minion yourself to tank this mob’s high damage.

Rune of Invocation in WoW SoD, Explained

The Rune of Invocation is a Belt Rune of Warlocks that grants the Invocation ability. While active, this ability refreshes your Corruption, Immolate, Curse of Agony, or Siphon Life whenever it has less than six seconds remaining.

For Affliction Warlocks, DoTs are your most effective source of damage. Being an Affliction Warlock myself, the biggest challenge for this class is making sure all of your DoTs are active. Invocation takes this mental load off of you and allows you to utilize your time to deal more damage instead.