WoW SoD: How to get the Gurubashi Arena trinket in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gurubashi Arena is an iconic PvP area in World of Warcraft Classic returning for Season of Discovery phase two. If you are trying to find or compete in this arena, you’ll also probably want the Arena Master Trinket.

Recommended Videos

The Gurubashi Arena is among the most unique PvP locations in World of Warcraft. Even if you are not flagged for PvP, you automatically enter into a free-for-all PvP event once you step into the center of the arena. And if you want to find the Gurubashi Arena trinket in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, this is what you need to know.

Where to find the Gurubashi Arena in WoW SoD

Gurubashi Arena is in Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Gurubashi Arena is in Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Gurubashi Arena is in Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can find the Gurubashi Arena in the center of Stranglethorn Vale. This is the southernmost zone found in the Eastern Kingdoms. For phase two, this is a high level zone with various mobs ranging from level 35 to 40. I certainly do not recommend visiting this location unless you are max level or close to the phase two level cap.

How to get the Arena Master Trinket in WoW SoD

The Gurubashi Arena is the center piece of Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Arena Master Trinket in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to loot it from the Arena Chest in the Gurubashi Arena. The chest despawns after being looted, but spawns back on a regular timer. The chest spawns at three, six, nine, and 12 for both AM and PM times.

Although this regular spawn cycle gives you plenty of attempts to get the chest, it does not make it any easier. If you are not well versed in PvP, then I recommend going at an earlier time, as it may reduce the chance of encountering other players. Conversely, you can always bring friends with you to this arena. Upon entering, everyone will be flagged for combat, but loyal friends or guildmates could make your attempts to get this trinket easier,

Arena Master Trinket in WoW SoD, explained

The Arena Master Trinket is a PvP trinket you can get from the Gurubashi Arena Chest in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. This is an item that requires level 35 in order to equip.

The Arena Master Trinket is a relatively simple item that gives plus five to your Stamina. Considering the range of Trinkets currently available, the Arena Master is among the best for melee classes such as Warriors, Paladins, and Rogues.