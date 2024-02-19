Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Gurubashi Arena trinket in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Earn this PvP Trinket.
Published: Feb 19, 2024 04:12 pm
An image of Booty Bay in Stranglethorn Vale at sunset. The docks of WoW's most famous mid-level questing hub have an orange tint to them and are backdropped by lush green trees and granite cliffs.
Booty Bay is one of WoW's most historic questing hubs. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Gurubashi Arena is an iconic PvP area in World of Warcraft Classic returning for Season of Discovery phase two. If you are trying to find or compete in this arena, you’ll also probably want the Arena Master Trinket.

The Gurubashi Arena is among the most unique PvP locations in World of Warcraft. Even if you are not flagged for PvP, you automatically enter into a free-for-all PvP event once you step into the center of the arena. And if you want to find the Gurubashi Arena trinket in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, this is what you need to know.

Where to find the Gurubashi Arena in WoW SoD

Map of Stranglethorn Vale, showing the exact location of Gurubashi Arena.
Gurubashi Arena is in Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic
You can find the Gurubashi Arena in the center of Stranglethorn Vale. This is the southernmost zone found in the Eastern Kingdoms. For phase two, this is a high level zone with various mobs ranging from level 35 to 40. I certainly do not recommend visiting this location unless you are max level or close to the phase two level cap.

How to get the Arena Master Trinket in WoW SoD

Gurubashi Arena in Stranglethorn Vale
The Gurubashi Arena is the center piece of Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Arena Master Trinket in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to loot it from the Arena Chest in the Gurubashi Arena. The chest despawns after being looted, but spawns back on a regular timer. The chest spawns at three, six, nine, and 12 for both AM and PM times.

Although this regular spawn cycle gives you plenty of attempts to get the chest, it does not make it any easier. If you are not well versed in PvP, then I recommend going at an earlier time, as it may reduce the chance of encountering other players. Conversely, you can always bring friends with you to this arena. Upon entering, everyone will be flagged for combat, but loyal friends or guildmates could make your attempts to get this trinket easier,

Arena Master Trinket in WoW SoD, explained

The Arena Master Trinket is a PvP trinket you can get from the Gurubashi Arena Chest in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. This is an item that requires level 35 in order to equip.

The Arena Master Trinket is a relatively simple item that gives plus five to your Stamina. Considering the range of Trinkets currently available, the Arena Master is among the best for melee classes such as Warriors, Paladins, and Rogues.

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.