WoW SoD: How to get the Focused Rage Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Use your Rage more efficiently.
Published: Feb 13, 2024 12:24 am
Scarlet Monastery in WoW, Cathedral Wing on display in the background
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Focused Rage is a new Warrior Rune that was introduced in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. Focused Rage is one of the Warrior’s best Runes and enables to class to be far more efficient with Rage usage.

Warriors were initially predicted to struggle in WoW Classic Season of Discovery due to the melee classes’ relatively limited kit at lower levels. Instead, Runes have massively empowered the class and transformed Warriors into the best damage dealers in the seasonal realms.

The Focused Rage Rune reduces the cost of all abilities that use Fury across the board, making your Warrior far more effective. If you are trying to get this Rune in Season of Discovery, this is what you need to do.

Where to get Focused Rage in WoW SoD

Image of the map of Arathi Basin in WoW SoD.
The Arathi Highlands are a high-level zone in Phase Two that holds plenty of secrets for every class. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the Focused Rage Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you need to venture to the Witherbark Village in the southwestern portion of the Arathi Highlands. From here, you need to find the Witherbark Mallet. This is a quest item that can drop from any of the Witherbark Trolls in the area, including Witch Doctors, Axethrowers, and Headhunters.

The Witherbark Mallet drops often, so you should get this item fairly easily. With the Mallet in your inventory, locate the Witherbark Gong located inside the the Troll cave. Interact with the Gong to summon the Witherbark Goalith.

Image of a Witherbark Witch Doctor in WoW SoD.
Farm Trolls outside the cave to get the Mallet before going in to ring the Gong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Witherbark Goalith is a level 35 elite mob that comes accompanied by two ads. If you are not max level, then I highly recommend taking this task on with party members or with a plan to crowd-control the two adds while you deal with the Goalith. Kill the Goalith and loot the corpse to get your Focused Rage Rune.

Focused Rage in WoW SoD, explained

Focused Rage is a Belt Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two that reduces the Rage costs of all offensive abilities by three. Though this may not seem like much, as a Warrior you should be constantly spending and generating Rage. The extra Rage you save can help keep your abilities open and your damage flowing. This is by far the very best Belt Rune for Warriors, and you should have whether you’re a DPS or a tank.

Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Pain Suppression Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Troll Priest firing the Penance spell
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Pain Suppression Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Enhanced Restoration Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Night Elf druid is climbing on a ramp leading up the to druid trainer
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Enhanced Restoration Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Spellfrost Bolt Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
An image of Booty Bay in Stranglethorn Vale at sunset. The docks of WoW's most famous mid-level questing hub have an orange tint to them and are backdropped by lush green trees and granite cliffs.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Spellfrost Bolt Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowflame Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Warlock in the demonic form using the Metamorphosis ability
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowflame Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Portal of Summoning skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Warlock in the demonic form using the Metamorphosis ability
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Portal of Summoning skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 12, 2024
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.