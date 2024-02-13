WoW SoD: How to get the Focused Rage Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Focused Rage is a new Warrior Rune that was introduced in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. Focused Rage is one of the Warrior’s best Runes and enables to class to be far more efficient with Rage usage.

Recommended Videos

Warriors were initially predicted to struggle in WoW Classic Season of Discovery due to the melee classes’ relatively limited kit at lower levels. Instead, Runes have massively empowered the class and transformed Warriors into the best damage dealers in the seasonal realms.

The Focused Rage Rune reduces the cost of all abilities that use Fury across the board, making your Warrior far more effective. If you are trying to get this Rune in Season of Discovery, this is what you need to do.

Where to get Focused Rage in WoW SoD

The Arathi Highlands are a high-level zone in Phase Two that holds plenty of secrets for every class. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the Focused Rage Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you need to venture to the Witherbark Village in the southwestern portion of the Arathi Highlands. From here, you need to find the Witherbark Mallet. This is a quest item that can drop from any of the Witherbark Trolls in the area, including Witch Doctors, Axethrowers, and Headhunters.

The Witherbark Mallet drops often, so you should get this item fairly easily. With the Mallet in your inventory, locate the Witherbark Gong located inside the the Troll cave. Interact with the Gong to summon the Witherbark Goalith.

Farm Trolls outside the cave to get the Mallet before going in to ring the Gong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Witherbark Goalith is a level 35 elite mob that comes accompanied by two ads. If you are not max level, then I highly recommend taking this task on with party members or with a plan to crowd-control the two adds while you deal with the Goalith. Kill the Goalith and loot the corpse to get your Focused Rage Rune.

Focused Rage in WoW SoD, explained

Focused Rage is a Belt Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two that reduces the Rage costs of all offensive abilities by three. Though this may not seem like much, as a Warrior you should be constantly spending and generating Rage. The extra Rage you save can help keep your abilities open and your damage flowing. This is by far the very best Belt Rune for Warriors, and you should have whether you’re a DPS or a tank.