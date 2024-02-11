Phase two of World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery is here, bringing with it an abundance of “new” items, Runes, and more to the timeless MMORPG.

One such addition in phase two is the return of the Druid Rune, Berserk. An incredibly powerful buff, all Druids will want to add Berserk to their arsenal, but you’ve got quite a journey to unlock it. Here’s how to unlock the Berserk Rune for Druids in WoW Classic: SoD.

How to unlock the Berserk Rune in WoW Classic: SoD?

Another Rune to add to your collection. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To unlock the Berserk Rune in WoW Classic, you need to find the Beastly Effigy and take down the enemy Zai’enki. There are a few requirements to achieving this: you must be a Druid, you must be at least level 28, and you must learn the Challenging Roar ability as you won’t be able to spawn Zai’enki without it.

If you’ve satisfied the above conditions, head to the south of Splithoof Crag in the Thousand Needles at coordinates 69, 55, just before you reach the salt flats. You will come across the Beastly Effigy, which resembles a statue overlooking a mountain range. You’ll know you’ve found it when you receive the Beastly Effigy buff. Once you receive the buff, cast Challenging Roar near the statue and Zai’enki will be summoned.

Defeating Zai’enki will grant you the Idol of the Heckler, which you can engrave onto your belt. This isn’t all: you’ll need five stacks of Inspiration to fully unlock the Rune. To add Inspiration, you must taunt at least two enemies with Challenging Roar, then kill the taunted enemies before the effect wears off.

Once you’ve killed five taunted targets, you’ll be done, and the Berserk ability will be available for use.

What does the Berserk Rune do in WoW Classic: SoD?

The Berserk Rune grants Druids the Berserk Instant ability, which is a buff that causes the Mangle (Bear) ability to cleave to up to three targets and reduces the cooldown to zero. It also reduces the energy cost of your Cat Form abilities by 50 percent. The buff lasts 15 seconds, giving you enough time to spam out Mangle and your Cat Form moves.

Berserk also clears the Fear debuff from your character and makes you immune to Fear for the duration of the buff. Do keep in mind that three-minute cooldown: this isn’t something you will be able to spam. Time it right as it is a powerful buff.