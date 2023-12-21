WoW SoD: How to get the Arcane Surge in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Mages are a powerful caster class in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that can now branch into a healer role thanks to the power of runes. Whether Arcane healing or DPS, Arcane Surge is a powerful rune you should find.

Runes are a new mechanic released in Season of Discovery phase one that can either drastically alter how your class functions, or slightly modify your existing abilities or passives. Arcane Surge gives an otherwise unavailable spell to your Mage to deal incredible burst damage.

If you are trying to find the Arcane Surge rune in Season of Discovery, this is where you need to go.

Where to find the Arcane Surge Rune in WoW SoD

Like various other runes, where you find the Arcane Surge rune heavily depends on your faction of choice. To get Arcane Surge, you must purchase the item Spell Notes: Arcane Surge. This won’t be cheap, as the rune costs two gold. Given the level 25 cap in phase one, accumulating this gold can prove a challenge.

The Durotar Supply and Logistics Guide in Orgrimmar can be found in the Valley of Strength | Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Horde players, you need to go to the Durotar Supply and Logistics Guide. Jornah in Orgrimmar, Dokimi in Thunder Bluff, or Gishah in the Undercity are all possible NPCs you can use to unlock this rare item.

The Stormwind vendor is found just after the Valley of Heroes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the case of Alliance players, you need to visit the Azeroth Commerce Authority NPCs in any of the three locations: Elaine Compton in Stormwind, Tamelyn Aldridge in Ironforge, or Marcy Baker in Darnassus.

Arcane Surge in WoW SoD, explained

Arcane Surge is a chest rune that grants you an instant ability that deals Arcane damage toward your target based on your remaining mana. After this, you will then begin to increase your mana by 300 percent for eight seconds. This is an incredible ability not only thanks to the burst damage, but it is also a great utility to regain mana whenever you are running low.

Since Arcane healers heal for a percent of the Arcane damage they deal, this might seem like the perfect Mage healing spell at first. Mage healers should avoid this rune, however, as the Regeneration chest rune is far more important for enhancing your healing abilities.

Instead, Arcane Surge is better served for DPS Arcane Mages, which are still viable though not quite as potent as Frost or Fire Mages. With this rune and the right gear, Arcane Mages can still top the DPS leaderboards.