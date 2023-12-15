WoW SoD: How to get Small Eggs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Greatfather Winter has arrived with his sleigh in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, and he’s asking for Gingerbread Cookies. But you can’t have Gingerbread Cookies without breaking a few Small Eggs.

Small Eggs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery are a Cooking reagent that you need to make Gingerbread Cookies, feed Greatfather Winter, and get your hard-earned presents. Normally, their price at the auction house skyrockets each time the Feast of Winter Veil is in town, and you’re better off saving that gold by farming them yourself.

Here’s how you can get Small Eggs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Small Eggs in WoW Classic SoD

As I already mentioned, you can get Small Eggs by buying them from auction house or farming them. On my realm, the prices are already through the roof, with one stack of five eggs costing you 71 silver. I’m really not a fan of spending such a ridiculous amount of gold on Small Eggs.

Instead, you can venture out to Azeroth and farm them on your own.

Best farming locations for Small Eggs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The best farming spot of Small Eggs for the Alliance is east of Auberdine. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Izabela Tomakic

If you’re an Alliance player, head to Darkshore in the north of Kalimdor. There, you’ll find various Moonkin enemies, and they have a 68-70 percent chance to drop Small Eggs. You are looking for the following mobs:

Moonkin Oracle

Moonkin

Raging Moonkin

Young Moonkin

All these Moonkin mobs are in the mountains, right outside Auberdine. You can find them from the coordinates 46.6, 45.8 to 45.6, 53.2.

Horde players need to head out to Mulgore, the grassy zone in the middle of Kalimdor that’s home to Thunder Bluff and the Tauren.

There’s plenty of bird enemies northeast of Thunder Bluff. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Izabela Tomakic

There, you’re looking for the following bird enemies:

Swoop

Wiry Swoop

Taloned Swoop

Unlike Moonkin, these birds have a lower chance to drop Small Eggs, but 50 percent or more still means you have fairly good odds to farm them up quickly. The birds are scattered around the entire zone, so I recommend you take some time to search for them. In my experience, the best farming spot is northeast of Thunder Bluff.