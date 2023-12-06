WoW SoD: How to get Minor Wizard Oil in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's required for Waylaid Supplies, but players are struggling to find it.

Building your reputation with either Azeroth Commerce Authority or Durotar Supply and Logistics is one of the main new features in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Players do so by turning in Waylaid Supplies, and Minor Wizard Oil is needed for one of them.

Throughout WoW Classic Season of Discovery, players will loot Waylaid Supplies crates from different mobs. These are important because getting a Friendly status with these factions will allow you to trade with them, and they have some necessary Runes for each class obtainable.

Once you drop a Waylaid Supply crate, you can either turn it in empty, or refill it with the missing item and then return it for more gold, experience, and reputation. One of them will require Minor Wizard Oil to be refilled, though, and it’s more tricky than you’d imagine.

What is Minor Wizard Oil in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Players will have a lot to rediscover in Season of Discovery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In WoW Classic, Minor Wizard Oil was a poison perfect for Mages, almost mandatory if they wanted to run endgame dungeons and raids. When applied to your weapon, it increases its spell damage by up to eight for 30 minutes. The item also has five charges, so it’s truly worth the hassle.

How to get Minor Wizard Oil in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

We believe Minor Wizard Oil hasn’t changed and is still useful in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, especially with it needed for the completion of one Waylaid Supplies. But, as it turns out, it may not yet be available in Season of Discovery.

In WoW Classic, the item was created by those with Enchanting level 45. The pattern for Minor Wizard Oil was obtainable in numerous Enchanting Trainers in both Horde and Alliance cities. But it seems like that’s not the case yet in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, as we can’t seem to find any ourselves, and many players are struggling with it as well.

This led some players to believe it will be added in one of the following phases for Season of Discovery, which is quite odd. Items required for quests and recipes in phase one should be in the game from the get-go. Maybe the Blizzard developers have made a mistake, and the pattern for Minor Wizard Oil will be added in a hotfix soon.