WoW SoD: How to get Holiday Spices in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It’s that time of the year in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, which means it’s time for some Holiday Cooking. While you don’t need to be a great Sous Chef to make some of these ingredients, you need some Holiday Spices. I’ll tell you how to get them.

Where to get Holiday Spice in WoW Classic SoD

Winter Veil is really profitable for Goblins. Screenshot by Dot Esports Winter Veil vendor in Orgrimmar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy Holiday Spice from Goblin Winter Veil vendors in any major city except Darnassus. Here are the locations of each vendor:

Alliance:

Khole Jinglepocket in Stormwing City at 55,59

at Wulmort Jinglepocket in Ironforget at 33,66

Horde:

Penny Copperpinch in Orgrimmar at 53,66

at Nardstrum Copperpinch in Undercity at 68,40

at Seersa Copperpinch in Thunder Bluff at 44,59

I always found it funny how all of them are located next to banks because, even in Azeroth, you have to break the bank to enjoy the holiday. I recommend you either visit the Orgrimmar or the Ironforge vendor because Greatfather Winter is also there, and you need him for the Holiday quests.

What can you make with Holiday Spice in WoW Classic SoD?

Go on, sit on his lap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two recipes you can make using Holiday Spice and other ingredients:

Egg Nog

Gingerbread Cookie

Egg Nog is just a fun drink you can enjoy during the holiday, or you can even keep it in the bank and share it with friends when the holiday season is over, like I always do. It gets you pretty drunk and makes your entire screen blurry, which is always fun.

Gingerbread Cookies are more important, however. You need to make five of them and give them to Greatfather Winter to complete the Treats for Greatfather Winter quest. Completing this seasonal quest also unlocks your Winter Veil gifts, so it’s definitely worth doing.

What else do you need to make food with Holiday Spice in WoW Classic SoD?

You will need Small Eggs. Every Winter Veil, Small Egg prices skyrocket at the Auction House. While they are still affordable for high-level, players, I really don’t recommend you buy from from the AH. Instead, go out and farm them yourself.

The two locations where I like to farm them are:

Alliance – Loch Modan from Buzzards

Horde – Mulgore, almost any bird-like creature (Plainstriders seem to drop them the most)

That’s all there is to it. Grab some eggs, buy some spice, and make sure you are on the ‘nice’ list. Happy Winter Veil.