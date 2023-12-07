WoW SoD: How to get Helping Hand in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery added a dozen Runes to every class in the game, which uncover new ways to build your characters. The case is no different with Priests, who can learn powerful abilities, but need to acquire the Helping Hand for one of them.

If you’re playing a Shadow Priest, you will have plenty of work to do to become powerful on your game server. Twisted Faith is one of the pivotal Runes in the build, and to obtain it as a Troll Priest, you will need to collect the Helping Hand. Doing so, though, isn’t explained from the get-go, but it’s actually way easier to do than expected.

How to get the Helping Hand in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In WoW Classic Season of Discovery, acquiring specific Runes varies depending on the race you’re playing. For Troll Priest, it’s the case when trying to discover Twisted Faith rune. Luckily, the task is quite easy and requires you to travel to the Barrens.

Once you’re there, you have to kill Razormane mobs. Fortunately, there are dozens of them scattered in the southern locations in the zone, Razorfen Kraul and Razorfen Downs. Therefore, travel there to obtain Helping Hand.

Both Razorfen Kraul and Razorfen Downs can be found in the red rectangle area. Screenshot by Dot Esports, Remix by Mateusz Miter

Once you kill a few Razormane mobs, the Helping Hand should be dropped by one of them. Once it is, you can open it by right-clicking on the item. Doing so will teach you the Twisted Faith ability. It increases the damage of your Mind Flay and Mind Blast for 20 percent when you target enemies afflicted with your Shadow Word: Pain, so it comes in handy in multiple occasions.

