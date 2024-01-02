WoW SoD: How to get Gillsbane in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re an Alliance Warrior who started your World of Warcraft Season of Discovery journey in Elwynn Forest, you have a long road ahead of you, especially if you need Gillsbane and the Quick Strike ability.

Gillsbane is a main hand mace that deals 18 to 34 damage, which only Warriors can use when level 14 or higher. Unfortunately, this is a Bind on Pickup item, meaning you can’t get it from the auction house.

Here’s how you can get Gillsbane in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Gillsbane in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gillsbane drops from the Defias Brotherhood mobs in Westfall. Even though the drop rate is incredibly low (on average 0.02), you’ll have the best odds of seeing it if you find and defeat the following mobs:

Defias Trapper (levels 12 to 13)

Defias Smuggler (levels 11 to 12)

Defias Knuckleduster (levels 16 to 17)

If you’re a lower level, I advise you to stick to Trappers and Smugglers since they are located around the northern and middle parts of Westfall.

Spawn locations of Defias Smuggler and Trapper. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Other players might be in the area and farming them, so you could head out to the southern part of Westfall, east of Moonbrook, to hunt down Knuckledusters.

Spawn locations of Defias Knuckledusters. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

What to do with Gillsbane in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Location of the Idol of the Deep. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Once the Defias Brotherhood cave in, and one of them finally drops Gillsbane, equip it and kill the murlocs scattered on the west coast of Westfall until you get Soul of the Sea. Then, take that item to the Idol of the Deep, which can be found underwater in Westfall at coordinates 26.0, 69.5 and interact with it. This then spawns the Horror of the Deep mob, which you need to defeat. I recommend bringing a friend or two to help you take down this underwater creature.