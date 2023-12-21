WoW SoD: How to get Envenom in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

Runes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery can help empower characters by either adding or modifying abilities and spells. If you are a rogue that utilizes poison damage often, then you might want to find the Envenom rune.

Rogues occupy a new, interesting position in Season of Discovery. Along with the class’s traditional DPS role, Rogues can also try out a new tank build. Poison damage has been a staple of the class, with Envenom providing an additional boost to this damage type.

Unlike other runes, Horde and Alliance players can get this rune the same way if they are trying to find the Envenom rune in Season of Discovery.

Where to find the Envenom Rune in WoW SoD

Getting the Envenom rune is a two-step process that works the same for Horde and Alliance. In classic Rogue fashion, you need to get a tip from a source and crack open a safe. Below is exactly what you need to do:

1) Get the Hot Tip

The Hillsbrad Foothills are a dangerous place for low-level characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first step to gaining the Envenom rune is to get the Hot Tip quest item. You can collect this from the vendor Kris Legace near Durnholde Keep in the Hillsbrad Foothills. You need to purchase the Hot Tip item off Legace for 75 silver. Given the current WoW level cap, 75 silver is a fairly steep price so you might want to farm gold for a while. Once it is in your inventory, right-click on the Hot Tip to get the safe combination.

2) Find the Rusty Safe

Stealth through the Western Plaguelands to reach this far-off waterfall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, you need to locate the Rusty Safe behind a waterfall in the Western Plaguelands. This level is incredibly dangerous in Season of Discovery phase one, as enemy mobs are significantly high level. Due to this, I highly urge you to stealth your way to this location and utilize tools such as Distract, Vanish, and Master of Deception.

Open the chest found at the location above and interact with the Rusty Safe. Right-click to interact with the chest and then loot your Rune of Venom to learn the Envenom ability.

Envenom Rune in WoW SoD, Explained

Envenom is a Rogue Leg rune you can unlock in WoW Classic Season of Discovery by opening the Rusty Safe. For 35 Energy, you can instantly cast a melee ability that deals poison damage based on your target’s current Deadly Poison dosage. For each additional combo point, the frequency of the poison damage increases.

This is a great tool for Assassination Rogues that primarily work with poison damage, but it is an effective rune for any Rogue so long as you have poison damage to consistently reapply. If you are testing out the experimental Rogue tank build, I would steer clear of this rune.