WoW SoD: How to get Deer Musk in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re playing a Survival Hunter in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, Carve is one of the runes you’ll want in your arsenal. To obtain it, however, you need to get your hands on Deer Musk.

A lot of classes were revamped in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, but Hunters are an exception. Their basics didn’t change much, and they still have three main DPS routes: Survival, Beast Mystery, and Marksmanship. If you’re aiming to proceed in the first one, you’ll need to get Carve.

Night Elves will have to finish a certain quest to collect the Carve rune. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Carve is a rune that allows you to perform a melee attack sweep in front of you, where you hit all enemies for 50 percent weapon damage on a six-second cooldown. There are four different ways of unlocking Carve, each for a different race. If you’re a Night Elf Hunter, you will need to obtain Deer Musk.

How to collect Deer Musk in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To loot Deer Musk, you must scavenge Teldrassil for Gnarlpine mobs. These include Gnarlpine Augurs, Pathfinders, Totemics, Ambushers, Avengers, Defenders, and Shamans. They are scattered throughout Teldrassil, mostly in the middle and south of the area, so stumbling upon them shouldn’t be that hard.

Once you find them, simply defeat a few of them to collect Deer Musk. Once you drop it, you can proceed with your quest to obtain Carve. Use Deer Musk on yourself and them Tame Beast a Deer to bring it to Relaeron in Darnassus. The Caretaker will reward you with a Carve rune. It’s one of the 12 Hunter runes available in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.