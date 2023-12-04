WoW SoD: How to get and use the Gnarled Harpoon in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, Warriors have some of the most intriguing and fun-to-use runes—and you’ll need the Gnarled Harpoon to get it.

While Warriors are often looked at as one of the weaker classes in Classic usually, some of the extra abilities they gain through runes in the Season of Discovery turn them into one of the game’s most exciting classes. One of those runes is Quick Strike, a rage-spending ability that deals intense damage. Every race in the game has a different method for obtaining this rune, and if you’re a Night Elf Warrior, you won’t have access to it until you complete a brief encounter in the secondary zone of Darkshore.

Here’s how to find and use the Gnarled Harpoon in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, securing the Quick Strike rune for your Night Elf Warrior in the process.

What to do with the Gnarled Harpoon in Darkshore in WoW Classic SoD

Thankfully, the way you get Quick Strike as a Night Elf Warrior is relatively simple, and in fact, it should go in the books as one of the most straightforward-to-acquire runes among all Warriors. To get Quick Strike, you’ll first need to acquire the Gnarled Harpoon, an open-world item that can be found at coordinates [48, 16] just off the coast of northern Darkshore. After trekking north out of Auberdine, continue following the coastline until you reach the area filled with thresher skeletons.

The harpoon (and its target) can be found just north of the town of Auberdine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gnarled Harpoon can be used to take down the nearby level 20 elite thresher named Paxnozz, who drops the rune that you can use to engrave your gloves with Quick Strike. Normally, Paxnozz is borderline unkillable without the use of the Gnarled Harpoon, which decreases his overall max health, as well as his damage dealt. Unless you’re wildly overleveled and approaching the monster with a group, you’ll need to use the Harpoon to turn him into a much more manageable threat.

After using the Gnarled Harpoon on Paxnozz and taking down the beast, you can loot its corpse to acquire the rune of Quick Strike.