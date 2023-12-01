WoW SoD: How to find and defeat Wandering Swordsman in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Hunt down the Wandering Swordsman and get a new Warrior ability!

In the true spirit of World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic, Warriors need to hard earn their new ability—Blood Frenzy. To do so, they have to find and defeat the Wandering Swordsman in Season of Discovery.

To be honest, Warriors don’t have it easy in Season of Discovery. Not only are other classes just as broken as they are, but they initially won’t get access to their full kit. But, at least, they get Blood Frenzy from the Wandering Swordsman.

Here’s how you can find and defeat Wandering Swordsman in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Wandering Swordsman locations in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can find the Wandering Swordsman in the starting zones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In WoW Classic, Wandering Swordsman can be found in Elwynn Forest, Dun Morogh, Durotar, and Teldrassil. As the name suggests, this mob is wandering around these zones.

Here are the coordinates at which Wandering Swordsman was seen on the Alliance side:

Elwynn Forest (for Human Warriors): at the 38.8 74.6, 38.0 75.4, 30.2 73.2, 25.4 70.0, 22.2 73.6, and 22.0 72.6 coordinates

(for Human Warriors): at the 38.8 74.6, 38.0 75.4, 30.2 73.2, 25.4 70.0, 22.2 73.6, and 22.0 72.6 coordinates Dun Morogh (for Dwarf Warriors): at the 53.6 47.6 coordinates

(for Dwarf Warriors): at the 53.6 47.6 coordinates Teldrassil (for Night Elf Warriors): at the 62.6 71.8 and 43.8 76.8 coordinates

On the Horde side, Wandering Swordsman can spawn at these locations:

Durotar (for Troll and Orc Warriors): at the 41.4 49.0 coordinates

(for Troll and Orc Warriors): at the 41.4 49.0 coordinates Mulgore (for Tauren Warriors): at the 51.8 39.2, 45.6 36.4, 40.6 53.2, and 60.2 67.6 coordinates

Apparently, Wandering Swordsman isn’t spawning in Tirisfal Glades, but if it does, this article will be updated as soon as the info is available.

How to defeat the Wandering Swordsman in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To defeat the Wandering Swordsman, you first need to locate him. Once you’ve located him, talk to him, and challenge him to a duel. This is a level seven elite mob and taking him down won’t be an easy task, especially if you’re underleveled for this encounter. Either come back with friends or get a couple more levels. I think you should be fine as a level six Warrior, but I wouldn’t get in a fight with the Wandering Swordsman before that.

Rewards for defeating the Wandering Swordsman in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

After you defeat Wandering Swordsman, he’ll drop Rune of Blood Frenzy. Use this and you’ll learn the Blood Frenzy ability that awards you three Rage each time you deal Bleed damage. Once you learn this ability, it can’t be unlearned, but you can always swap it for a different one if it doesn’t suit your playstyle.