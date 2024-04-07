WoW SoD: How much experience do you get from Gnomeregan in Season of Discovery?

If you’re looking for a quick burst of experience at the start of phase three of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, you’ll be able to find it in the Gnomeregan raid.

Gnomeregan, despite the raid associated with phase two of SoD, is still relevant in the early stages of phase three, as it gives plenty of XP just from running it once. Although you can’t continuously farm it due to lockout restrictions on the raid, you should make it your first priority when starting phase three’s content, as the raid does give you a solid headstart on your WoW leveling journey.

WoW SoD: Is it worth it to run Gnomeregan in phase three?

Just like it was worth it to do a quick Blackfathom Deeps run at the start of phase two, you’ll want to knock out at least one Gnomeregan run off your list during the first week of phase three.

It’s worth visiting Gnomeregan one more time before it becomes largely irrelevant. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A full run of Gnomeregan in phase three of Season of Discovery will net you anywhere between 80,000 and 100,000 experience. This number varies depending on the total number of mobs you kill throughout the run, as well as if you have any experience modifiers active, such as the Cozy Sleeping Bag. Keep in mind the Discoverer’s Delight buff will remain active throughout all of phase three, meaning experience gains will be easier to come by, and the journey from 40 to 50 should be faster than what you’re used to in traditional WoW Classic.

Considering it takes 90,700 experience to get from level 40 to 41 in SoD phase three, you can complete almost the entire first level of this new section of the journey solely inside the Gnomeregan raid.

If you don’t have a guild or can’t put a group of level 40 characters together to quickly run the raid during the initial stages of phase three, you’re likely better off questing in the open world and gaining experience at a more stable rate. It’s likely that Gnomeregan runs will become a thing of the past once the first week of the new phase comes to a close, so if you miss the boat, you’re going to find more reliable experience in open-world quests and relevant five-player dungeons in phase three such as Zul’Farrak.

