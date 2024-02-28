WoW SoD: Best Hunter gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Hunters are one of the most popular classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. This is for good reason, as the traditionally ranged class has been empowered substantially with recent Runes and BiS gear.

Recommended Videos

While many classes received new roles and playstyles in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, Hunters have remained stalwart as a consistent source of damage for dungeons and raids.

The biggest choice for Hunters in phase two comes down to whether you’d like to be a ranged or melee DPS, although this ultimately won’t impact your gear choices. If you’re trying to hunt down the best gear for your Hunter, here’s what you should target.

Hunter BiS Gear in WoW SoD

Compared to the sparse gear options in phase one, phase two is a huge improvement for Hunters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, many of your BiS items come from the freshly reworked Gnomeregan 10-person instance. Whether the items are drops or crafted recipes from Ziri in The Clean Room, you should be prepared to run this instance as often as possible.

Item Type Item Where to find Head Glowing Gnuero-Linked Cowl Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan. Neck Gnomeregan Peace Officer’s Torque Drops from The Mad King in Gnomeregan. Shoulders Troggslayer Pauldrons Drops from Grubbis in Gnomeregan. Back Dark Hooded Cape Dropped by Nimar the Slayer in Arathi Highlands. Chest Electromantic Chainmail Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan. Wrists Forest Stalker’s Bracers Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale. Hands Machinist’s Gloves Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan. Waist Darkvision Girdle Dropped by STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan. Legs Electromantic Chausses Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan. Feet Electromantic Grounding Sabatons Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan. Finger Hypercharged Gear of Devastation Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan. Finger Protector’s Band Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale. Trinket Gyromatic Experiment 420b Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan. Trinket Avenger’s Void Pearl Quest reward for Heart of the Void. Bow Bloodlash Bow Sold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale. Fist Weapon Mekkatorque’s Arcano-Shredder Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan. Fist Weapon Cogmaster’s Claw Dropped by Crowd Pummeler 9-60 in Gnomeregan.

As you can glean from the list above, the core of this build is getting together the Electromantic gear set. When you have all three items, the Chainmail, Grounding Sabatons, and Chausses, you get a five percent chance to restore 100 mana with every attack. As mana depletion is the main obstacle for Hunters and casters alike, this will help your mana pool last far longer in extended fights.