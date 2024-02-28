Category:
WoW SoD: Best Hunter gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Hunters are one of the most popular classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. This is for good reason, as the traditionally ranged class has been empowered substantially with recent Runes and BiS gear.

While many classes received new roles and playstyles in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, Hunters have remained stalwart as a consistent source of damage for dungeons and raids.

The biggest choice for Hunters in phase two comes down to whether you’d like to be a ranged or melee DPS, although this ultimately won’t impact your gear choices. If you’re trying to hunt down the best gear for your Hunter, here’s what you should target.

Hunter BiS Gear in WoW SoD

Like most classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, many of your BiS items come from the freshly reworked Gnomeregan 10-person instance. Whether the items are drops or crafted recipes from Ziri in The Clean Room, you should be prepared to run this instance as often as possible.

Item TypeItemWhere to find
HeadGlowing Gnuero-Linked CowlCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
NeckGnomeregan Peace Officer’s TorqueDrops from The Mad King in Gnomeregan.
ShouldersTroggslayer PauldronsDrops from Grubbis in Gnomeregan.
BackDark Hooded CapeDropped by Nimar the Slayer in Arathi Highlands.
ChestElectromantic ChainmailCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
WristsForest Stalker’s BracersSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale.
HandsMachinist’s GlovesDropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan.
WaistDarkvision GirdleDropped by STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan.
LegsElectromantic ChaussesCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
FeetElectromantic Grounding SabatonsCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
FingerHypercharged Gear of DevastationDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
FingerProtector’s BandSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale.
TrinketGyromatic Experiment 420bDropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan.
TrinketAvenger’s Void PearlQuest reward for Heart of the Void.
BowBloodlash BowSold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale.
Fist WeaponMekkatorque’s Arcano-ShredderDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
Fist WeaponCogmaster’s ClawDropped by Crowd Pummeler 9-60 in Gnomeregan.

As you can glean from the list above, the core of this build is getting together the Electromantic gear set. When you have all three items, the Chainmail, Grounding Sabatons, and Chausses, you get a five percent chance to restore 100 mana with every attack. As mana depletion is the main obstacle for Hunters and casters alike, this will help your mana pool last far longer in extended fights.

