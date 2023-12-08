WoW SoD: All Battle for Ashenvale changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

All changes you need to know about.

Battle for Ashenvale is a big open-world PvP event specific to World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Ever since its release on Nov. 30, it has undergone tremendous changes.

In a nutshell, Battle for Ashenvale works like the iconic battleground Alterac Valley where you have to defeat various lieutenants and the general to win. Initially, players simply rushed the generals for a quick and easy win, but Blizzard didn’t like that. So, there are a couple of changes you need to know about.

Here are all the Battle for Ashenvale changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

List of all Battle for Ashenvale changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Blizzard changed Battle for Ashenvale a lot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The lieutenant and general NPCs in the Season of Discovery Ashenvale PvP event now have much higher health.

Generals are now immune to damage until all of their lieutenants have been defeated.

While no lieutenants are dead, generals and their nearby allies gain 10,00 percent increased damage.

The Horde general’s chain lightning will now hit up to 40 targets. When a player makes any hostile action against an opposing faction Lieutenant (e.g. Keepers of the Grove, Blademasters) or faction leader in the various objective areas, they will receive reputation when that enemy dies. It must be an offensive action (harmful spell, harmful ability, melee attack, or ranged attack) against an enemy to receive reputation. Players will receive reputation even if they are dead or no longer nearby as long as they are still in the zone when the enemy dies. Players now receive 200 reputation for killing a Lieutenant and all members of the winning faction will receive 200 reputation when the faction leader dies. The winning team will also receive 100 reputation per friendly Lieutenant remaining. Players now have 60 minutes to complete the Ashenvale PvP event (was 30 minutes).

The Trainee’s Sentinel Nightsaber and Trainee’s Outrider Wolf now require Friendly reputation with the Silverwing Sentinels and Warsong Outriders respectively (was Honored).

What do all these Battle for Ashenvale changes mean for WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Essentially, these changes mean you can’t rush the generals anymore, and you need to defeat lieutenants first. On top of that, you get a ton of reputation for defeating both lieutenants and generals, and you really want to be the raid group that takes them down.

Finally, you can get the Ashenvale PvP mounts that increase your movement speed by 50 percent in the zone.