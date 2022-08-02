WoW: Shadowlands season 4 is now live

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands season four is now live on North American retail servers. With the launch of season four, WoW players can experience the finale of the game’s latest expansion, providing plenty of content all the way through the end of Shadowlands.

WoW: Shadowlands season four will serve as the final season for both PvE and PvP players before the expansion wraps up later this year. Resets have come to the Arena and Mythic+ ladders, while raiders will also notice that the game is keeping things fresh with the introduction of Fated raids, a new system that scales raid content from earlier in the Shadowlands expansion up to players’ current power levels.

Mythic+ players will also be able to jump back in time since dungeons from previous expansions will be added to the Mythic+ lineup this season. Instances including Operation: Mechagon from the Battle for Azeroth expansion, as well as Grimrail Depot from Warlords of Draenor, will be scaled up to the current Shadowlands Mythic+ difficulty level for season four.

As is tradition with new WoW seasons, balance and tuning changes have come to each class in the game in both PvP and PvE aspects of gameplay. Nearly every class specialization is being adjusted in either PvP or PvE, giving the WoW development team enough time to prepare for any more additional balance changes that may be needed before many of WoW’s gameplay systems, including talent trees, are overhauled with the launch of Dragonflight. Players will also notice that certain items, including trinkets from Shadowlands raids, have been adjusted heading into season four as well.

An end date has not been given for season four of Shadowlands at this time, but it should be assumed that the season will come to a close when the pre-patch for Dragonflight goes live later this year. Blizzard Entertainment confirmed last month that Dragonflight will release before the end of 2022, meaning that Shadowlands season four could run for approximately four to five months.