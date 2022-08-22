WoW: Shadowlands becomes temporarily free for returning players

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is currently free for WoW players who are interested in returning to the game. Starting today and lasting until Sept. 5, Blizzard Entertainment is launching a promotion in which returning WoW players who never jumped back into the game during the Shadowlands expansion will be able to do so free of charge.

To be eligible to receive Shadowlands for free, you’ll have to have a Battle.net account that currently does not have Shadowlands purchased but must have a previous WoW expansion attached to it. For example, if you have WoW: Battle for Azeroth attached to your Battle.net account but never purchased Shadowlands, you’ll be able to claim the game’s latest expansion for free.

If you’re a returning WoW player interested in picking up Shadowlands, you should have a free copy of the game waiting for you in the Battle.net launcher on your desktop.

Upon opening the launcher, head to the upper right corner, where a gift icon should be present next to the notification icon. Keep in mind that the gift icon will only appear to players who have a gift in their account’s inventory. Click the “claim” button once you’ve confirmed your gift and launch WoW from there.

In addition to the base edition of Shadowlands, all returning players who take advantage of this promotion will receive a level 50 character boost, placing them directly into the final stretch of WoW’s current leveling process.

This special promotion does not come with a subscription to WoW, so you’ll have to resubscribe to the game if your subscription expired or if you chose to not renew it.

WoW: Shadowlands is currently in its fourth season of content, which is expected to run for several months. The game’s next expansion, Dragonflight, will be released at some point before the end of 2022. WoW: Shadowlands will be free for returning players through Sept. 5.