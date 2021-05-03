WoW Shadowlands Arena World Champions season one crowns regional victors

The first AWC season of WoW: Shadowlands has come to a close following an amazing season one finals.

Skill Capped claimed the EU Regional championship and Method NA secured the NA Regional title. With a global prize pool of over $200,000 on the line, the winning teams are heading into the offseason with gold medals and $50,000 each.

Europe

Image via Blizzard

Skill Capped entered the finals as the clear team to beat and did not disappoint their fans. They started the weekend sweeping Method EU in the quarterfinal before making quick work of Creed in another 3-0 victory. Method EU climbed back through the elimination bracket for a rematch. While Skill Capped once again took three maps without fail, Method EU was able to mount an impressive comeback forcing a map six.

In the end, Skill Capped proved too strong as they claimed the EU Championship with a 4-2 victory. According to Maro, the reason Skill Capped proved dominant was because “everyone on the team is probably the best at their class in the world, they’re all too good.”

North America

Image via Blizzard

With none of the casters betting on them to take the title, Method NA were a clear underdog in a closely contested region. Following an initial 3-1 defeat of OTK in the quarter-final, Method NA then struggled to pull out a 3-2 victory in the semi-final against Cloud9. The rematch was set after Cloud9 bested OTK in the elimination semi-final.

Method NA and Cloud9 brought everything they had to the championship match, trading wins until forcing a game seven. Battling in the Dalaran Sewers, Method NA’s crowd control proved dominant as they ultimately beat Cloud9 to finish season one as NA Regional Champions.

“These are hands down two of the best teams to ever compete in the AWC,” said David Hollings, AWC Program Manager. “The matches this weekend for both regions were so fun, even the sweeps, that I never wanted it to end. I cannot wait to see if Skill Capped and Method NA are able to maintain this momentum in what is bound to be a pressure-filled Season 2 later this year.”

Though AWC season one has concluded, the post-season Relegation Cup is taking place during the weekend of May 14 through May 16, where the final two spots for season two will be filled. For fans of dungeon-running, there is an upcoming tournament after the Relegation Cup. The Great Push, the first WoW Esports one-off event of the year, will happen during the weekend of May 28 through May 30, and streamed on YouTube and Twitch.