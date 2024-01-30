Category:
WoW Season of Discovery phase 2 is putting a stop to GDKP runs

Blizzard is experimenting.
Published: Jan 30, 2024 06:36 am
Fiery Ancient boss in Amirdrassil
As part of an experimental new policy, Blizzard Entertainment is opting to restrict GDKP runs in phase two of World of Warcraft Classic‘s Season of Discovery when it launches on Feb. 8.

For anyone unfamiliar with the term, GDKP stands for Gold Dragon Kill Points and is described as a loot distribution system for raids in World of Warcraft. Essentially, after a party completes a raid and kills the boss, players use their gold to bid on the items the boss dropped, with the gold split between all the participating players. So, GDKP runs aren’t technically an official mechanic or part of the gameplay but are something players themselves came up with.

Two WoW players battling it out in Warsong Gulch for the flag
GDKP runs have been a part of WoW for years and are fairly popular. So, it’s quite a shock to hear Blizzard has decided to put a stop to it once phase two of Season of Discovery arrives. In a Jan. 30 blog post, Blizzard acknowledged GDKP runs are beneficial for players to acquire gear but also recognized “concerns surrounding the erosion of traditional guild and social structures that are a part of the spirit of Season of Discovery.” And since this season has been experimental anyway, Blizzard wants to test how things will play out if such runs aren’t allowed.

Blizzard’s phrasing, though, suggests this may not be a permanent thing. Depending on the overall player reception and other factors, it could wind up reinstating GDKP runs in a later update, but obviously, there’s no telling how things will play out. For the time being, if the first fan responses on Blizzard’s forums are anything to go by, people are glad to see Blizzard doing something about them. Since one of the ways you can obtain gold in WoW is by purchasing it with real money, some see GDKP runs as a pay-to-win strategy. After all, players with the most gold have an easier time bidding and can grab all the best drops from raids. Still, I imagine players who regularly partake in such runs won’t be as understanding or accepting.

Even if you disagree with Blizzard’s approach, this is hardly the worst thing to affect WoW as of late. Blizzard was among the studios hit by the recent Microsoft layoffs, and while it’s too early to tell, having fewer people involved with WoW’s development is bound to affect the game to some degree.

