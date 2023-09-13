WoW players will reunite with an old faction in Dragonflight Patch 10.2

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 has already blown my mind, not only because it’s sending players straight into the heart of Emerald Dream, a fabled spirit world linked to the Green Dragonflight and Elune, but because it will also feature one old faction.

According to one player’s findings posted on WoW’s subreddit on Sept. 12, in Patch 10.2 the community will once again meet with the Court of the Night faction from Shadowlands. For all of you who didn’t play this beyond-the-veil expansion, this faction is tied to the Ardenweald zone, a dream-like area where we meet and chill with Winter Queen.

This does not come as a huge surprise, given that Ardenweald has a strong connection to the Emerald Dream, and their leader is Elune’s sister. What’s more, this is the place where the players had their first real contact with the Elune, a moon goddess who is still a complete mystery to the community.

She’s closely related to the Emerald Dream zone which players are venturing to in the next patch, especially because she is the mother of Cenarius, Lord of the Forest and patron of druids who spent quite a lot of time in this zone with Ysera.

Besides all this, the seed of Amirdrassil, the new world tree, is actually made of Elune’s Tears in Ardenweald in Shadowlands.

Currently, there isn’t much information surrounding this, and we have yet to learn how big of a role will the Court of the Night faction play in the upcoming patch. It’s sure they won’t be a Renowned faction because the Dream Wardens locked that spot.

But, Court of the Night could play a part during the questing process, and might even come back in a stunning fashion in major Dragonflight cinematics to help Alextrasza and other aspects defeat the Primalists. In Patch 10.2, we’re fighting Fyrakk, but we’ll need all the help we can get to defeat this Shadowflame monster.

