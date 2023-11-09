WoW players want to randomize one of WoW’s iconic quests in Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic is full of memorable quests that have defined the game’s leveling experience for years, but players are already getting ideas about how some of those iconic quests can get turned on their heads.

In a thread posted on the WoW Classic subreddit earlier today, players discussed a wild potential idea that would cause one of the game’s most iconic quests to have its objective completely randomized during the upcoming Season of Discovery.

Regardless of whether you’ve played WoW for 20 minutes or 20 years, one of the most legendary and recognizable quests in the game is “Lost in Battle,” otherwise known by its more community-accepted name: “Mankrik’s Wife.”

This quest, which is given to you by a quest giver named Mankrik, has one simple objective: find his wife. Although it seems simple enough, Mankrik’s Wife is hard to find as her location isn’t explicitly given and she’s labeled in-game as a “beaten corpse” with no real description. The quest became the subject of a community meme during the early days of WoW as many players would spam general chat asking where Mankrik’s wife could be found, with even more players giving purposefully deceptive or misleading answers.

The Barrens are home to some of WoW’s most memorable early-game quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Reddit thread, players brought forth the idea of making Mankrik’s Wife spawn in a random location during the Season of Discovery to make the quest even more confusing and misleading than it already is.

“Hardcore mode: it’s completely random per person accepting the quest and now you must scour the entirety of the Barrens,” a WoW player named Doomsaki said on Reddit. “Every bush, hilltop, lake bottom, deep cave, and centaur encampment.”

In the Season of Discovery, Blizzard will be introducing countless ways in which the Classic WoW experience will get shaken up, including a starting level cap of 25 and a fresh take on the Blackfathom Deeps dungeon that turns it into a 10-player raid. Furthermore, players will be able to experiment with new abilities and spells, allowing them to create weird and wacky builds that stray way off WoW Classic’s original blueprint.

Although we won’t know for a few weeks how heavily there will be a changing of quests in the leveling process—especially those as recognizable and iconic as the Mankirk’s Wife quest—it would be interesting to see the game change over time as you level up from one to 60. This is especially the case considering you’re going to have to level up your character once every few months and go back into the open world whenever a new content phase begins. If there’s even a hint of new content or updated quests in the world during the Season of Discovery, it could make the traditional leveling experience even more intriguing.

WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery will begin on Nov. 30.