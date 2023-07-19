WoW players think Mythic+ dungeons are meta driven, and they’re begging for a major change

The high-end Mythic+ meta has always been exclusive with only a handful of specs always in demand, but World of Warcraft Dragonflight has taken this to another level. Now, you can’t play a spec longer than a single patch without it being hit with nerfs. WoW players have found a way around it, but they really need help from Blizzard to keep up with all these changes.

According to players from a July 18 Reddit post, Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons are meta-driven and to stay competitive, you need to change your main from patch to patch. This is largely due to Blizzard’s aggressive tuning, especially at the beginning of the season. So far, we’ve seen Arcane Mages, Shadow Priests, Retribution Paladins, and Protection Paladins dominating Mythic+ dungeons, only to see Blizzard nerf them in the next patch. WoW players are highly adaptable and they level up a new, meta-class, just to keep up.

But when you’re starting from the beginning, you need to level up and gear your characters. Although you can grab catch-up gear from the Time Rift events, players actually want Renown rewards like Primal Infusion and gear for faster gearing. Unfortunately, Renown progress isn’t account-wide and you have to start from scratch on a new character. In this meta-driven game, WoW players are now asking Blizzard to make Renown reputation account-wide so they have an easier time leveling new meta classes and gearing them up for Mythic+ dungeons.

“All reputation should be account-wide. Outdated system and frankly a complete joke it hasn’t been made account-wide yet in the games 19 year life. It’s already overdue so just get it done, should’ve been done in MoP at the earliest,” one player said.

Others believe the reputation vendor gear would only see a minute or two of action before replacing it with better gear from Mythic+ dungeons. But that’s a different problem, and if you ask me, all that gear should scale with patches, just like open-world gear does.

