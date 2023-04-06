WoW players find clever way to get around Blizzard’s WeakAura fix

Naowh’s broken Court of Stars WeakAura has been known for five days and it has already been quite a rollercoaster ride with Mythic+ players massively resharing and using this WeakAura and then Blizzard Entertainment secretly hotfixing the WeakAura. But, the community has found a way around it and the WeakAura is once again working as intended with one small tweak.

After Blizzard fixed Naowh’s Court of Stars on April 4, Echo’s Naowh, the pro player who originally shared this WeakAura, explained on his stream on April 5 that the Gossip ID was changed to a different number. So, he then tweaked the WeakAura to the now correct number and now you can once again use it in your Mythic+ Court of Stars runs.

But, If you’re reluctant to install this WeakAura, you can always use the following macro to find the spy immediately:

/run C_GossipInfo.SelectOption(109818)

If you’re out of the loop with all this drama, let’s quickly break it down. Essentially, Echo and Naowh have been using broken Court of Starts WeakAura since Dragonflight beta that allows you to click on any Suspicious Noble in the party room before the last boss and you’ll immediately find the correct one. This is a huge time-saver in Mythic+ runs as you can save a minute or even two. Blizzard didn’t like this and changed the ID of the spell, but Naowh and the community found a way around it.

So, to recap, the Court of Stars spy WeakAura is once again working properly, so make sure to download the updated version or use the new macro.