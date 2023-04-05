WoW Dragonflight’s most broken WeakAura has secretly been fixed

After Echo almost effortlessly won yet another Mythic Dungeon International, Naowh shared with the World of Warcraft community a broken WeakAura that allows you to automatically find the right spy before the final boss in Court of Stars. But, after being an open secret for only three days, Blizzard Entertainment secretly hotfixed it.

Thanks to Wowhead’s investigation from April 4 and their field investigator, we now know that WeakAura, which makes Court of Stars even more straightforward and easy-to-time Mythic+ dungeon, has been secretly fixed. The simple macro you could run when you defeat Talixae Flamewreath and head to the party where you need to find the spy in disguise can now be used, but it won’t be successful as you still have to search for the spy using your usual methods, namely discovering clues and observing the Suspicious Nobles.

When the Court of Stars WeakAura was first discovered and then shared with the wider public, you could simply run up to any pack of Suspicious Nobles, click on any one of them, and you’d still find the right spy with more than a couple of minutes to spare to time the dungeon.

So, from now on, we have to return to our old ways of finding the spy by first talking to five NPCs to discover clues, carefully inspecting all groups of Suspicious Nobles, and then choosing the correct one. Still, it was fun while it lasted.